Keith and Janie Ford — 50th anniversary

Keith and Janie Ford celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 26.
The couple were married in Kendrick in 1970. Janie worked as a mail carrier at the Kendrick Post Office for 30 years then retired in 2006. In 2009, she began working as a receptionist and in the accounting office at Christian Center School in Hayden. She still works part-time there.
After two years of college, Keith spent four years in the Navy and was deployed for two years during the Vietnam war. He worked at Gem State Lumber in Juliaetta and at Coca Cola in Lewiston for 23 years. After moving to Hayden to be closer to family, he owned and operated a sign shop until he retired in 2011. Though retired, he stays busy helping family and friends.
Keith and Janie have two children and five grandchildren. They enjoy travel, camping, road trips and spending time with family.
They are planning a trip to Florida and Belize when the pandemic allows.