Lawana Jean Ingle, of Kendrick, celebrated her 90th birthday with a family gathering given at her home.

She was born Aug. 17, 1933, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Estella T. and Leon J. Thomas.

A professional musician, she is an accomplished pianist and began singing at age 5. Her first solo performances were in the 1960s, singing folk songs with her autoharp.

