Outside Staples in Moscow and the Safeway in Pullman, new visitors have found a temporary home in the businesses’ parking lots.
The visitors? Large yellow school buses.
The buses are part of the Kiwanis Club’s school supply drive called Stuff the Bus, now in its 14th year locally. The buses have returned for the week-long drive to benefit local students and teachers, some perhaps wondering where they will find the resources for needed school supplies.
Stuff the Bus is the KiwanisClub answer.
Louise Regelin, the Kiwanis Club of Moscow treasurer and chairperson of the Moscow Stuff the Bus effort, said the need for school supplies hasonly grown with the pandemicand inflation.
Brian Smith, principal at West Park Elementary and Paradise Creek Regional High School in Moscow, said the program does a world of good for students in his schools.
“I just speak from a place of boots on the ground,” Smith said. “It’s great the difference this makes.”
On Thursday, at the grand opening of the Moscow Stuff the Bus drive, Smith said he was glad to provide needed supplies for parents concerned about providing them for their students. The Stuff the Bus supplies go straight into the hands of local students, Smith said.
“All they have to be is a confident learner,” Smith said.
Supplies are distributed by the schools and no paperwork is required. The goal, Regelin said, is to get the supplies into schools on Day 1. Many of the students who receive school supplies also qualify for free and reduced lunch, Regelin said.
This year, supplies include the typical pencils, crayons, paper and notebooks, but also includes face masks, water bottles and hand sanitizer.
Today is the last day to donate at the buses and at alternative locations in Colfax, Moscow and Pullman. The bus in Moscow will be open for donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Staples, 2254 W. Pullman Rd.
In Pullman, the bus will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Safeway at 430 SE Bishop Blvd.
In Colfax, donations can be made from 1-5 p.m. today at the Whitman County Library, 102 S Main St.
Monetary donations can also be made online at kiwanisclubofpullman.org/. Online donations can be directed to specific school districts.
All money collected on site will be evenly divided among the schools to help provide supplies when low throughout the year.
After the supplies are collected, Kiwanis members get to sorting them into backpacks and then dropping them off with the schools. The schools distribute them privately to students who might need them.
Larry Clark of the Pullman Kiwanis said supplies donated help 1,800 to 2,000 students from elementary school to high school each year. The need, Clark said, has grown even with the move to online school during the pandemic.
Ginger Flynn, lieutenant governor of the Greater Palouse district of the Kiwanis, which includes Moscow and Pullman, said supplies stay in the community in which they are collected. A community also can tailor the drive to best suit the need by coming up with its own supply lists and strategy for the drive.
“We really depend a lot on our partners in the community,” Clark said.