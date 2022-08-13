Outside Staples in Moscow and the Safeway in Pullman, new visitors have found a temporary home in the businesses’ parking lots.

The visitors? Large yellow school buses.

The buses are part of the Kiwanis Club’s school supply drive called Stuff the Bus, now in its 14th year locally. The buses have returned for the week-long drive to benefit local students and teachers, some perhaps wondering where they will find the resources for needed school supplies.

