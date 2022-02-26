Moscow’s Tayler Parsons knows there are no shortcuts to realizing his goal of becoming a Major League Baseball umpire.
That knowledge made his first week at one of the premier umpire schools in the country more tolerable.
“The first five days, we didn’t even see a baseball,” Parson said.
To an outsider, the situation would seem odd; like swim lessons with no water, or dance lessons by email.
For Parsons, 19, drilling for hours on the mechanics of the “safe” or “out” call, or where to position body and feet with bases empty or full, was all part of the process.
He knows becoming an umpire is a journey with no shortcuts.
“It was like when you feel you’re pretty good at something, then your eyes are opened to how much there really is to know,” said Parsons. “You add more tools to your toolbox.”
The Hunter Wendelstedt Professional Umpire School is big on drills, technique and tools for toolboxes, but looms larger in terms of providing opportunity. This spring, the Wendelstedt school was the only feeder school sanctioned to send prospects into the Major League Baseball umpire funnel this summer.
Parsons, who’s made a name for himself locally as a talented – though young – basketball referee and baseball umpire, was among about 200 students in a four-week Wendelstedt session in Ormond Beach from Jan. 2-Feb. 2. Having performed well, Parsons was invited to an advanced course on Vero Beach the following week, one of just 27 of the original students to get the call.
After evaluations in Vero Beach, Parson did not land an immediate job as a professional umpire, but he’s one of a handful of umpires on a reserve list for the Appalachian League this summer.
The Appalachian League is for all umpires the first step in what could – if they stick with it – become a successful career as a minor league umpire with the chance of one day reaching the major leagues.
Parsons, a 2020 graduate of Moscow High School, will be in town for the summer living with his parents, umpiring local baseball and working at NRS. But mostly, he’ll be waiting for the call that the Appalachian League needs an umpire, fulfilling a dream for which he can’t quite pinpoint the origin.
“I just don’t know,” Parsons said. “I’ve just wanted to do it forever.”
Sam Hoogsteen, a history and leadership teacher at the high school and president of the Palouse Umpire Association, said his first encounters with Parsons were telling.
Parsons, Hoogsteen said, was probably 14 or 15, had purchased all his own gear and volunteered to umpire games because he loved it. Parsons eventually joined the association, often umpiring athletes his own age and older in high school and summer league travel tournaments.
“He looked sharp, looked so professional, and had the hunger to become an umpire,” Hoogsteen said. “Our association is very proud of him and what he’s done.
The Palouse Umpire Association finds, trains and supplies umpires for local high school, American Legion and Babe Ruth Baseball games as well as the Palouse Summer Series, which draws many of the top traveling teams from the region.
Hoogsteen said Parson’s age has not been an issue. It’s been eclipsed by his skill, manner and work ethic.
“(Tayler’s) always wanted this,” Hoogsteen said. “More importantly, he is willing to learn, accept feedback and take it to the next level. He’s got the right demeanor. When things are going crazy and coaches are going ballistic, his calm appearance never changes. He’s firm but fair.”
Should Parsons work his way into professional baseball umpiring he’ll become, interestingly, the second Moscow product to turn the trick in the past few years.
Kellen Martin, a 2013 graduate of Moscow High School, now umpires at the High A level of the minor leagues, last summer working the Midwest League, a 14-team league with teams scattered across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes regions .
Martin attended the Wendelstedt umpire school twice, in 2018 and 2019, the second year advancing to the advanced course and landing a spot as an Appalachian League umpire. He’s since worked his way through the rookie league and Low A level. Reaching the major leagues would mean stops in AA and AAA, a climb that could take years.
Martin, who lives in Phoenix in the offseason, was an instructor at Wendelstedt last month where he reunited briefly with Parsons. The two know each other through umpiring on the Palouse, last working together, Martin said, at a Washington State University fall scrimmage in 2020.
Martin said Parsons certainly earned his ticket to the advanced course in Florida, and while the journey is just beginning for Parsons, Martin feels he has the chops to make it happen.
Unlike baseball players, who might get drafted then skip levels of minor league play to reach the majors, Martin said umpires can rely on no such luxury. It’s about starting at the bottom, then climbing, methodically, doing time at each level before advancing.
“There were a lot of qualified people at the school, and Tayler was definitely one of them,” Martin said. “He’s a great kid, knows where to be and what’s expected out there. I believed when we sent him to the advanced course he would have a good chance.”
The “chance” also comes with challenges. Minor league umpires can certainly make a living — Martin is able to work in the off-season part-time umpiring — but life on the road and the stresses of a full baseball season can take a toll.
Parsons said instructors in Florida were very clear that as much as young umpires love the game and the job, life in hotels and the travel to different towns each week will not be easy.
“I’m nervous about that,” Parsons said. “But the worst thing I could have done is to stay home and not try. I’d much rather get on the road and hate it than regret not doing it.”
