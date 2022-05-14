Lea Dilling and Chris Merica, of Moscow, to wed in July

Lea Dilling and Chris Merica, of Moscow, have announced their engagement. The wedding is scheduled for July 9 in Lewiston. After the wedding, the pair will be moving to Wilmington, N.C., where Merica will be an assistant professor at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.
Dilling is the daughter of Huc and Laurie Dilling from Ephrata, Wash. She graduated from Ephrata High School in 2008 and from Washington State University with a degree in psychology in 2012. She works as a healthcare recruiter at Amazon and lives in Moscow.
Merica is the son of Kent and Deb Merica of Lewiston. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 2010 and from the University of Idaho with his undergraduate degree in 2015, a masters in education in 2019 and will graduate today with a Ph.D. in physical educationl.
The two met in the spring of 2022 on a dating app, at the time Lea lived in Spokane and Chris lived in Moscow. The opening line of their relationship was “If the coronavirus doesn’t take you out, can I?” They would go three months before meeting in person for the first time at Bowl and Pitcher State Park in Spokane.