Leaving university; sticking with column

Read carefully; this column will be the last I write as a service of Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. After 32 years of accountable duty and two additional years as a time slip employee, it’s time to step aside and make way for others. Halloween is fittingly my last day.
The Moscow Pullman Daily News Managing Editor Craig Staszkow has asked me to continue this column for as long as I’d like. I appreciate that and so I will. My wife (also known as my better 9/10ths and commander) and I will remain in the area.
As always, I try to write with the reader in mind so below you will find a new email contact for me. Please send your ideas and pictures of the column on the bottom of your bird cages.
It is important to acknowledge a few people along the way who have allowed me a presence locally for almost 40 years. It was longtime friends Peter Harriman and Dave Ledford on behalf of Jay Shelledy and the Alford family that gave me the opening. Until I was invited to take over the pet column after the passing of Mary Ellen Gorham in 2014, I’d written a little of everything and photographed a few things for the then Idahonian, Lewiston Morning Tribune and now the Daily News.
The late Vera White, Harry Missildine, Nick Roberts and the Nobby Inn were sort of bonus grandparents, so blame them, too. With an election nearing, we need another Nobby Inn in this town worse than ever.
Among the subjects I covered were, sports medicine, spot news, cooking, entertainment, travel, outdoors, obituaries, opinions and personal reflections as my parents witheredand passed followed by my sister’s drug overdose death.
The pet column remains a great fit for me, but I want to do more if not for the Daily News then perhaps for other outlets. The above makes it abundantly clear my interests are very broad because I like both people and animals a lot.
The Spokesman Review picked me up for a short time to write for Graham Vink on motorized recreation and Rich Landers for outdoors. You see, newspaper ink got in my blood from an early age.
In the 1960s when my dad was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, I was a substitute paperboy for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It was an afternoon paper except for Sundays. Kids with bicycles and canvas bags were the tools for delivery and collections for about 100 subscribers each in military housing and the barracks.
As a 10-year-old, collecting from hungover enlisted airmen in the barracks was an education. I learned two big things; the value of timed negotiations and what Playboy magazine was. Oh, and I also got to see the very different, private faces of young pilots being shipped out into the uncertainty of southeast Asia.
If we got enough “starts,” meaning new subscriptions, we were rewarded by the paper with prizes. Among those was free admission to professional wrestling matches in the then large Las Vegas Convention Center. Our district manager would pick us up in his big box truck, we’d sit on the floor among the leftover inserts and bailing wire for a 10-mile ride to a 7 p.m. start. No
seatbelts, of course. He often didn’t bring us back until way after 11 as he’d buy us hamburgers afterward.
As for WSU, it’s been a great ride. I worked for six deans and I got to see eight full classes of veterinary students become DVMs.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.