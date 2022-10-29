Leaving university; sticking with column

Powell

 Picasa

Read carefully; this column will be the last I write as a service of Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. After 32 years of accountable duty and two additional years as a time slip employee, it’s time to step aside and make way for others. Halloween is fittingly my last day.

The Moscow Pullman Daily News Managing Editor Craig Staszkow has asked me to continue this column for as long as I’d like. I appreciate that and so I will. My wife (also known as my better 9/10ths and commander) and I will remain in the area.

As always, I try to write with the reader in mind so below you will find a new email contact for me. Please send your ideas and pictures of the column on the bottom of your bird cages.

