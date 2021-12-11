Legitimate grief counseling ... and charlatanism

An email last week was from an agent of an “animal communicator” who claims she can help people find a lost pet or find out how the pet is doing if dead.
After reading and laughing, then laughing and reading some more, the pitch came. They wanted me to consider interviewing her for this column. Not a chance. But I will use the pitch to discuss the important subject of grief counseling.
Our psychic in question shall go nameless so we do not advertise her services. Besides, she’s had plenty of press according to her website and while the Moscow-Pullman Daily News is the pinnacle of journalism in the northern hemisphere, a piece here is unlikely to help her much. We’ll also avoid discussing pricing for her services.
According to her stuff, she can look into your pet’s eyes and give you a “reading.” If the pet has passed, she can look into a picture of the pet’s eyes and tell you how they are doing and provide you with any messages they may have. Consider it transcendental instant messaging.
If you want to keep communing with your metaphysically challenged pet, she can set you up for a series of recurring sessions. For one low price, she will mind meld with the dearly departed and catch you up on what’s happening in doggy heaven.
Skeptical? You bet your sweet crystal ball I am. On top of that, I really dislike people who take advantage of people who are grieving and emotionally distraught. That includes those who claim to mean well and believe their own scam.
In high school, some people played cruel jokes on a developmentally challenged classmate. They would ask him, “Which is closer, Glenns Ferry, Idaho, or the moon. Now before you answer, remember that you can see the moon, but you can’t see Glenns Ferry.” Then they would bray like donkeys when he said, “the moon.”
Thank goodness, that was long ago, and digital cameras and the Internet were not around to embarrass him the rest of his life.
If I were more interested in debunking this, I’d digitally create a picture of a dog that has never existed, dab some ammonia under my eyes, and have a tearful Zoom “session” with the mastermind. Then I’d have other channelers lined up and expose them all.
It never ceases to amaze me what people will pay for and how even intelligent people will behave like the first time a chimpanzee was shown a mirror.
In fairness though, I’m perfectly fine with legitimate grief counseling as much as I am opposed to charlatanism. True counseling might even include having to simplify language for young children even though it is not entirely accurate or graphic.
No doubt, the person the agent wrote me about is making money. It is equally likely she suffers her own traumas as well if one reads her blog.
A consumer website offers the following about animal communicators: “What ruins the experience with animal communicators are the people’s prejudices and expectations. People should understand that an animal communicator (and anyone who has unique abilities such as telepathy) can’t always provide accurate readings or results.”
Yeah, I’ll bet it ruins their day when you laugh at what they say. It is called being exposed conducting what may be a crime.
Grieving about a lost pet or one that is close to the end varies widely and is normal and healthy. Grief counseling is helpful and priced well with professional and ethical guardrails. Forget the Madam Moolas unless you want to give her yours. Do the right thing.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.