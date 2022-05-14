Let’s have some fun with in-person summer reading

Summer reading is happening! If you have had a conversation with me recently, we have probably talked about summer reading because I am so excited the program is back in person at Neill Public Library.
So let’s have some fun this summer, Pullman community. Neill Public Library’s summer reading program dates are from June 11-July 29. Our program will include weekly live performances, guest readers, elementary STEAM activities, teen activities, garb-and-go art activity bags and collaborations with some fantastic local agencies. To learn more about this year’s summer reading program and other ongoing library programs, visit neill-lib.org or Neill Public Library’s social media pages.
“Oceans of Possibilities” starts with an all-day pirate-themed summer reading kickoff party June 11, at Neill Public Library. Youth of all ages are invited for pirate-themed activities and crafts, including a sailboat tour, indoor library treasure hunt, knot tying tutorials, storywalk, chalk art, raffle prizes, movies, refreshments and more. Pirate costumes are encouraged. We can’t wait to see you at the library.
While the summer reading program provides a summer of fun activities and events, it also provides opportunities for youth to practice and maintain their literacy skills from the previous school year and encourages critical thinking skills for the coming year. Research has shown that summer reading supports skill gains in a typical year, and its absence leads to widening skill gaps.
Participating in the summer reading program is an easy way to help prevent the “summer slide,” or the loss of academic skills when school is not in session. Neill Public Library provides our youth with a diverse selection of types and topics of books to borrow, to keep reading engaging.
Access to our large selection of e-books and e-audio offerings makes it even easier to support literacy goals. Online reading is available via Washington Anytime Library, and for mobile access through the Libby app, all you need is your library card number. Library cards are free and available to everyone. Call (509) 334-3595 or stop by the front desk to register.
Summer reading online registration begins June 11 through Beanstack at neill-lib.beanstack.org. The first 100 youth (birth-17) to register will receive a frozen yogurt voucher from Sweet Mutiny. The library’s online reading challenge, Spring into Reading, is available if youth would like to practice tracking their reading before summer reading begins. Every hour spent reading, listening to an audio book or being read to aloud counts for one raffle ticket. Registration is open on Beanstack; the raffle prize drawing will be on June 1.
Summer in Pullman is a magical place, and part of the magic for me is Neill Public Library’s summer reading program and all the fun and community it provides. Many thanks to Friends of Neill Public Library for their generous funding for the program.
Ritter is the youth services librarian at the Neill Public Library.