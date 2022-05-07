Kiwanis fishing clinic a success
Thank you to all those who made our 47th Kiwanis Kids Free Fishing Clinic on April 30 a success. This includes many parties without whom the event could not happen. Thank you to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game for dumping a truckload of catchable trout in the pond and for providing their trailer and volunteers to register kids to fish, for providing fishing poles, helping measure and clean the caught fish and for providing general information.
Special thanks to Moscow Parks and Recreation for prepping the park by mowing, trimming, pruning shrubs, aerating the pond, etc. They did not provide the geese and goslings or the ducks and ducklings, but they were an added treat for both adults and kids. The publicity provided by the Daily News on Friday and the ad in the Moscow Chamber of Commerce weekly newsletter also helped. Thank you to all our supporters and our participants.
While the weather was not particularly cooperative, it did not keep dozens of kids from coming to enjoy the park and the fishing. The little kids were particularly pleased with the birds (ducks and geese) and their babies. The coffee (for adults) and cocoa were also major attractions. Thank you to all who made this event possible and/or participated. We hope to make it happen again in 2023.
Louise Regelin
Moscow Kiwanis treasurer