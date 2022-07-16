Hansen home is competed
Palouse Habitat for Humanity celebrated the completion of the Hansen family home in Uniontown on June 22. Kyle Hansen completed more than 300 hours helping build his home, starting in the Habitat Surplus Sale Store before we had broken ground on his home. The Hansen home was built primarily by the Palouse Habitat Codger Crew, our core group of build site volunteers, but as COVID-19 restrictions lifted they were joined by a growing number of community volunteers, including teams from Fairfield Inn and Suites Moscow, Plateau Archaeological Investigations, teams from the WSU Center for Civic Engagement, the WSU Humanitarian Engineering Corps, Lewiston Fire Fighters Local 1773, United Way of Whitman County, United Way of Moscow-Latah County, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories staff, Key Club of Pullman, and our LDS service missionaries.
We’d also like to thank the local businesses, individuals and organizations who donated materials and skilled labor: Avista, Bishop Law Office (Eric Hanson); Cabinets and More (Tom Carpenter); Howard Hughes Appliance Television and Sleep Shop; Jim Fredenburg; Levelor Blinds; Kevin Mckerinan; Pinnacle Appraisals (Cheryl Weeks); Stewart Title (Melanie Shaefer); the WSU Voiland School of Design + Construction; and Whirlpool.
Thank you to Dave Stradley, construction supervisor, and Dave Ostrom, project manager, safety officer and board member, for your dedication and leadership throughout this home build.
Finally, many thanks to all who donated financially to make this home a reality for Kyle and his son Kyas. It takes a community to build a Habitat home — thank you for coming together to build the Hansen home!
Palouse Habitatfor Humanity
Moscow