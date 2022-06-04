Lewis, Stauffer to marry June 11

Hailey Lewis and Garrett Stauffer, both of Moscow, are engaged to be married at 3 p.m. June 11 at Three Meadows at the Dworshak Reservoir. The two met through their trivia team, “Team Spirits.”
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Cyndi and Daryle Faircloth of Moscow and Troy and Jenna Jelinek of Puyallyup, Wash. She graduated Moscow High School in 2011 and the University of Idaho in 2016. She is employed at Schweitzer Engineering Labs and is a member of the Moscow City Council.
The groom-to-be is the son of Susan Stauffer of McCall and Larry and Nicole Stauffer of Coeur d’Alene. He graduated from Boise High School in 2011 and from the University of Idaho in 2014. He is employed at Schweitzer Engineering Labs.