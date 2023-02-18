“A Book of Days” by Patti Smith
Patti Smith is an iconic musician, visual artist, performer and writer. “A Book of Days” is a collection of 365 days, a calendar year. In 1996, Smith began chronicling each day with a Polaroid photograph. In this book, alongside each of these snapshots from her day that capture the visual simplicity and artistry of her perspective, is a memory from her journal. Available in print.
“We All Want Impossible Things” by Catherine Newman
A story of deep friendship and what it means to face sorrow and grief while still making room for bittersweet joy. Edi and Ash have been inseparable friends for more than 42 years, when Edi’s terminal cancer diagnosis brings all the memories, mistakes, escapades and feelings into one hospice room. A book for anyone who has loved someone deeply and finds comfort in laughing through the tears. Available in print and as an e-book.
“A Guest at the Feast” by Colm Toibin
A brilliant and internationally relished writer, Colm Toibin is known as a novelist. In this collection of autobiographical essays, his memoir of growing up in Ireland is told with vulnerable, compelling, intimate and hilarious wit and wisdom. Cancer, priests, popes, sexuality and a love for literature are woven throughout his reflections on his life lived during a time of radical change in Ireland and across the landscape of humanity. Available in print.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Waste of a Life” by Simon Brett
The final book in the Decluttering Mysteries trilogy follows professional declutterer Ellen Curtis. While on a standard decluttering job, she discovers that one of her clients, Cedric Waites, is dead. Police seem convinced he was poisoned and Ellen, being one of the last known people to touch his food containers, is under suspicion.
“Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion” by Bushra Rehman
Razia Mirza was raised in Queens in a tight-knit Pakistani-American community and she’s heartbroken when a family rift drives her and her best friend apart. Together with her new friend, Taslima, she embarks on a rebellious streak of cutting school and listening to scandalous music. After being accepted into a prestigious private school, however, she starts to feel torn between who she wants to be and who her parents want her to be.
“Well Traveled” by Jen DeLuca
Successful lawyer Louise “Lulu” Malone is excited to find an escape from her hectic work life after she’s introduced to the world of Renaissance fairs in this charming rom-com. Things get complicated, however, once Dex, a musician who’s never worked a traditional job in his life, becomes her traveling companion for the summer and they are forced to spend long days together on the road.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara
The masterpiece McNamara was writing at the time of her sudden death — offers an atmospheric snapshot of a moment in American history and a chilling account of a criminal mastermind and the wreckage he left behind. It is also a portrait of a woman’s obsession and her unflagging pursuit of the truth. Framed by an introduction by Gillian Flynn and an afterword by her husband, Patton Oswalt, the book was completed by Michelle’s lead researcher and a close colleague.
“Secrecy World" by Jake Bernstein
A hidden circulatory system flows beneath the surface of global finance, carrying trillions of dollars from drug trafficking, tax evasion, bribery and other illegal enterprises. This network masks the identities of the individuals who benefit from these activities, aided by bankers, lawyers, and auditors who get paid to look the other way. Bernstein traveled to the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and within the United States to uncover how these strands fit together — who is involved, how they operate, and the real-world impact.
“Trials of the Century” by Mark J. Phillips
In every decade of the 20th century, there was one sensational murder trial that riveted public attention and at the time was called "the trial of the century." This book tells the story of each murder case and the dramatic trial — and media coverage — that followed.