“A Book of Days” by Patti Smith

Patti Smith is an iconic musician, visual artist, performer and writer. “A Book of Days” is a collection of 365 days, a calendar year. In 1996, Smith began chronicling each day with a Polaroid photograph. In this book, alongside each of these snapshots from her day that capture the visual simplicity and artistry of her perspective, is a memory from her journal. Available in print.

