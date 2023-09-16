NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“George: A Magpie Memoir” By Frieda Hughes

Life-changing pivots can come in unexpected parcels and moments. For poet Frieda Hughes it was a fragile fledgling magpie’s arrival. Hughes is the daughter of literary icons Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, and after a childhood spent being uprooted, constantly moving and attending 13 different schools, she yearns for a final and forever home. The book draws from journal entries between 2007-09 and weaves together a sense of place, gardening, bird companionship, loss and memory. The book is written with humor and added insight from a distance of many years. Available as a print book.

