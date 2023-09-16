Life-changing pivots can come in unexpected parcels and moments. For poet Frieda Hughes it was a fragile fledgling magpie’s arrival. Hughes is the daughter of literary icons Sylvia Plath and Ted Hughes, and after a childhood spent being uprooted, constantly moving and attending 13 different schools, she yearns for a final and forever home. The book draws from journal entries between 2007-09 and weaves together a sense of place, gardening, bird companionship, loss and memory. The book is written with humor and added insight from a distance of many years. Available as a print book.
“A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds” By Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal
“A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds” is part travel memoir, call to action and thoroughly researched scientific writing on the urgent race to save the birds. Veteran journalists Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal logged more than 25k miles to research and report on the current status and threats to the avian species. Navigating the impact of politics, global warming, habitat, conservation and education, they offer thoughtful and vital coverage of an urgent issue that isn’t just for the birds. As one scientist they spoke with noted, “If we can save birds, we can save ourselves.” Available as a print book.
“How to Work with (almost) Anyone” By Michael Bungay Stanier
Improve and strengthen any working relationship, whether at home, work or in an organization. Five keystone questions create the framework for pivotal conversations that will provide actionable and tactical strategies. A concise and accessible book that is user-friendly and aims to improve the quality of your workplace relationships with quantifiable results. Available as a print book.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Perfection Trap: Embracing the Power of Good Enough” by Thomas Curran
Written by a psychology professor at the London School of Economics, this book is ideal for anyone who has ever felt overwhelmed by the modern-day pressure to be perfect. Using a wide range of evidence, Curran analyzes our current pursuit of perfection and how it can actually prevent us from meeting our goals.
“Wifedom: Mrs. Orwell’s Invisible Life” by Anna Funder
In this genre-bending biography, Funder explores the life of Eileen O’Shaughnessy, who married author George Orwell in 1936 and was a writer herself. With the help of O’Shaughnessy’s old letters, Funder draws a picture of their literary marriage, highlighting a woman who was often written out of her own story.
“Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World” by Christian Cooper
Since he was 10 years old, birdwatching has been a big part of Cooper’s life. In May 2020, a dog walker in Central Park approached him while he was birdwatching and the incident went viral online. In this memoir, Cooper shares the story of his life and how he has learned to claim space for himself.