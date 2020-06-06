LATAH COUNTY
“How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
With a mix of memoir and social commentary, fueled by history, science, and law, award-winning author Kendi shares what it means to be antiracist. This book expounds upon the different forms of racism that people express and experience, and is an excellent tool on the way to dismantling one’s own internalized racism.
“The End of Policing” by Alex S. Vitale
With more and more instances of police brutality, particularly toward the Black community, showing up daily in our news feeds, many have called for changes in policing. Using academic research and compelling-yet-accessible rhetoric, Vitale makes the case for why he believes we need more than superficial reforms to how we approach law enforcement in the U.S.
“Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla F. Saad
Forwarded by Robin DiAngelo, author of “White Fragility,” and presented by the engaging and insightful Saad, this book originated as a viral 28-day Instagram challenge that asked people to own and share their own racist behaviors. This book provides a program for confronting white privilege and implicit bias within oneself and one’s community.
Whitman County Library
“The Bedford Boys” by Alex Kershaw
This e-book tells the astonishingly true story of 21 young men, all from the same small town, who all lost their lives in the first horrifying minutes of D-Day. It is an unforgettable story of triumph, courage and tragedy.
“D-Day June 06, 1944” by Stephen E. Ambrose
Drawing from hundreds of interviews with U.S. Army veterans and the brave Allied soldiers who fought alongside them, this book is an exceptional account of the day that shaped the world and the 20th century.
“Double Cross” by Ben Macintyre
D-Day was a stunning military accomplishment, but it was also a masterpiece of trickery. This book is the story of the most sophisticated and successful deception operation ever carried out as told from the perspective of the key individuals who carried out the double cross system.