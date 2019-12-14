WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Cookie Craft Christmas” by Valerie Peterson
Take your holiday cookie decorating to impressive new heights with this e-book that will have you frosting, sprinkling and powdering sugary glimmer onto 60 fabulous Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year cookie designs. And the easy, simple instructions will have you baking batch after batch of holiday cheer.
“Christmas Ornaments” by Carolyn Vosburg Hall
If you are low on budget or just simply love to craft, this e-book will show you how to make 25 beautiful and decorative ornaments using common craft supplies like polymer clay, paper, embroidery floss, beads and glue. Each project includes step-by-step instructions and are suitable for all ages.
“Christmas Decorations Kids Can Make” by Kathy Ross
Kids love Christmas and crafts and this e-book will help you liven up your holiday dinner table with Christmas napkins, jingle bell napkin rings and a Santa centerpiece. Gift ideas, pictures, frames, a stocking pencil holder and a Christmas memory box. So get out the scissors and glue and start decking the halls.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“A Normal Pig” by K-Fai Steele
Pip the pig has always fit in with her peers: she’s kind, fun and smart. But a new pig has arrived at school and has begun to point out things that make Pip different. Will Pip ever feel normal again?
“The Don’t Worry Book” by Todd Parr
Children’s book author Todd Parr is back with another sweet and simple picturebook all about the different kinds of worry people face and how to overcome those feelings. Children and adults alike will identify with worries found in this book: meeting someone new, hearing bad news, being alone, etc. But thankfully this book also celebrates the numerous ways to cope.
“I Will Be Fierce!” by Bea Birdsong; illustrated by Nidhi Chanani
This book celebrates the voice inside all of us that tells us to stand up for ourselves and for what’s right. With simple scenarios and beautiful illustrations, children will quickly identify the concept of being fierce. Stop by the library to see this sweet book that is sure to become a storytime favorite.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Bill Cunningham: On the Street: Five Decades of Iconic Photography” by New York Times
Bill Cunningham’s photography captured the evolution of style, of trends and of the everyday, both in New York City and in Paris. But his work also shows that street style is not just about fashion; it’s about the people and the changing culture. More than anything, “On the Street” is a timeless representation of Cunningham’s commitment to capturing the here and now.
“Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life” by Tim McGraw
In “Grit & Grace,” McGraw shares with readers the physical and mental tools they can use to create a better life. In particular, McGraw shares the personal details of the mental and physical routine that got him in the best shape of his life.
“I Can Cook Vegan” by Isa Chandra Moskowitz
Isa Moskowitz learned to cook from cookbooks, recipe by recipe. And after a few decades of writing her own cookbooks, she knows what the people want: easy-to-follow instructions and accessible ingredients. “I Can Cook Vegan” is for all foodies and a book dedicated to the home cook.