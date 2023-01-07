WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“This is Day One” by Drew Dudley
If you’re intimidated by the mystique surrounding leadership, this book is for you. Dudley simplifies leadership without denying its complexity, demonstrating that leadership in all its forms begins at the same clear and accessible place for everyone: what he calls “Day One.”
“First We Make the Beast Beautiful” by Sarah Wilson
Sarah pulls at the thread of accepted definitions of anxiety and unravels the notion that it is a difficult, dangerous disease that must be medicated into submission. Ultimately, she reframes anxiety as a spiritual quest rather than a burdensome affliction, a state of yearning that will lead us closer to what really matters.
“The Road to Character” by David Brooks
Looking to some of the world’s greatest thinkers and inspiring leaders, Brooks explores how, through internal struggle and a sense of their own limitations, they have built a strong inner character. Blending psychology, politics, spiritualit and confessional, The Road to Character provides an opportunity for us to rethink our priorities, and strive to build rich inner lives marked by humility and moral depth.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Marie Kondo’s Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life” By Marie Kondo
Kondo’s “Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” transformed how so many sort through their physical items and minimize “stuff” with the simple question of “does this spark joy?” In her new book, robust with color photos, she invites readers to apply this question to their behaviors and mindset. It becomes about what you keep instead of what you get rid of. Available in print.
“Bless the Daughter, Raised by a Voice in Her head” By Warsan Shire
Poems of resilience, trauma, womanhood and refugees from the award-winning Somali British poet who collaborated on Beyonce’s “Black Is King and Lemonade.” This compelling book of will leave a lasting impression, and Terrance Hayes says it best: “Shire writes the way that Nina Simone sang.” Available in print, e-book and e-audio.
“Art of the Chicken” By Jacques Pepin
A memoir told through the love of chicken both as a culinary ingredient and as an artists’ inspiration. Pepin is known as a master chef, but here he shares the paintings, stories, memories and of course a few recipes drawn from the feathered muse that shifts between easel to plate. Written with the familiar writing style of a conversation, this book is charming and falls easily into many genres to appeal to foodies and arm chair traveler. Available in print and as e-book.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Dawnlands” by Philippa Gregory
The latest book in the Fairmile series, this novel is set in 1685 and follows the Ferryman family. England is on the verge of a civil war after the king dies without an heir, and the members of the Ferryman family are caught in the middle. Ned considers joining the rebel army while Alinor and her daughter are coaxed into siding with the Queen.
“Astrid Parker Doesn’t Fail” by Ashley Herring Blake
In this romantic comedy, interior designer Astrid Parker is thrilled to be chosen to renovate the Everwood Inn, a renovation that will be featured on a popular HGTV show. Once the work begins, Astrid meets Jordan Everwood, the lead carpenter who fights her design choices at every turn. It doesn’t take long, however, for their mutual dislike to develop into something more.
“The Double Agent” by William Christie
Trained by the Russian Secret Service and German intelligence services, Alexsi Smirnoff is a double agent loyal to himself first. After his secret identities are burned, he is captured by the British and becomes a double agent once again. “The Double Agent” is the highly anticipated sequel to “A Single Spy.”