LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Librarian of Burned Books” by Brianna Labuskes
This captivating World War II-era novel is inspired by the true story of the Council of Books in Wartime, and it follows the lives of three different women who are committed to the power of books. While they’re spread out across the globe, their fates are connected and intertwined.
“Nocturne” by Alyssa Wees
Set in 1930s Chicago, this fantasy novel follows Grace Dragotta, who dreamed of being a ballerina since she was young. After becoming an orphan, she decides the ballet will be her new home. Years later, after achieving her dream, she attracts the attention of a mysterious and secretive patron, but she’s uncertain about what he really wants from her.
“The Last Orphan” by Gregg Hurwitz
In the latest Orphan X novel, Evan Smoak returns as the Nowhere Man, a former government assassin. After eliminating the other assassins who were a part of the same program he was, Evan is back on the government’s radar. When the president offers him a deal, he must decide if he is willing to sacrifice his principles to save his life.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Honorable Traitors” by John Lutz
Officially, Thomas Laker is an employee of the NSA. His real employer, known as the Gray Outfit, is not listed — anywhere. When a Washington, D.C., insider is killed in a bomb explosion, Laker teams up with cryptographer Ava North on a desperate search for clues. The only thing certain is that another act of terrorism is imminent. Delving into the dangerous past when America was drawn into global conflict, they discover one of history’s greatest — and deadliest — secrets.
“The It Girl” by Ruth Ware
April Coutts-Cliveden was the first person Hannah Jones met at Oxford. The ultimate “it” girl, she quickly pulled Hannah into her dazzling orbit, and together, they developed a group of devoted and inseparable friends: Will, Hugh, Ryan and Emily. By the end of the second term, April was dead. Now, a decade later, Hannah and Will are expecting their first child, and the man convicted of April’s murder has died in prison. Relieved to have finally put the past behind her, Hannah’s world is rocked when a young journalist comes knocking and presents new evidence that the man who died in prison may have been innocent.
“Barely Legal” by Stuart Woods
Under the tutelage of Stone Barrington, Herbie Fisher has transformed from a bumbling sad sack into the youngest partner at the white-shoe law firm Woodman & Weld, and a man whose company is in high demand both because of his professional acumen and his savoir faire. But even his newly won composure and finely honed skills can’t prepare him for the strange escapade he’s unwittingly pulled into, and which — unbeknownst to him — has put him at the center of a bull’s-eye.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Finding the Words” by Colin Campbell
Written from personal experience, reflection and immense grief, “Finding the Words” is a new book on grief that implores us to grieve in community and use lots of words. For anyone who has ever heard or said, “there are no words” when confronted with someone else’s sorrow, this book offers wisdom for all readers. This is a useful, practical, vulnerable and brave guide for “working through profound loss with hope and purpose.” Available in print.
“The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin
A collection of 78 thoughts on what it is to create art and live an artist’s life. Profoundly impactful and a book that will make the creative feel deeply seen and understood in a thoughtful and succinct way. Whether an artist or writer, this book will provide an influx of meaning and direction. Available in print.
“Hijab Butch Blues” by Lamya H
A queer Muslim immigrant coming-of-age memoir explores the universal story of yearning for autonomy alongside a deep connection to identity. A devout Muslim, Lamya turns towards the Quran to guide not only her faith but also her lifelong quest to belong in community. A powerful healing and courageous and hopeful memoir. Available in print.