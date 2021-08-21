NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“She Who Became the Sun” by Shelley Parker-Chan
Two children’s fates, his for greatness and hers for nothingness, are swapped when tragedy strikes. Can she claim her brother’s destiny as her own? Mulan meets The Song of Achilles in a lyrical reimagining of the rise of the founding emperor of the Ming Dynasty.
“Damnation Spring” by Ash Davidson
A piece of land becomes the catalyst for one family’s reckoning with a way of life, livelihood and loss that mirrors global conversations about species and ecosystem collapse.
“Lonely Planet: Italy”
Neill Public Library’s Lonely Planet travel book selection has been completely refreshed. Lonely Planet travel guides offer travel tips for a range of budgets, accurate bus and train information, maps and researchers providing tips and exemplary recommendations.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Father Figure: How to Be a Feminist Dad” by Jordan Sharpiro
This parenting book is focused less on having children and more on one’s parenting identity. The author offers advice on how to become a more feminist dad.
“Pretty Boys: Legendary Icons Who Redefined Beauty (and How to Glow Up, Too)” by David Yi
An illustrated look at men who have redefined the physical expression of gender and masculinity throughout history. From Prince to Clarke Gable to Remi Malek to Egyptian pharaohs, the routines and techniques of icons are explored, and inspiring beauty tutorials are offered.
“The Heartbeat of Trees: Embracing Our Ancient Bond with Forests and Nature” by Peter Wohllebe
Wohllebe, a renowned forester and author of the “New York Times” bestseller “The Hidden Life of Trees,” has written this collection of nature essays that draw on new scientific findings. This book explores our symbiosis with nature and the fascinating phenomena of the forest.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Pigeon has to go to School” by Mo Willems
Pigeon learns he has to go to school but worries about math, learning the alphabet, heavy school supplies and if the teacher and his classmates will like him.
“School’s First Day of School” by Adam Rex and Christian Robinson
Everyone gets first-day-of-school jitters, even the school itself. In this picture book, illustrated in a style similar to Eric Carle, Frederick Douglass Elementary is excited and nervous for the first day of school. Will the children like school?
“The Day you Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson
In this heartwarming picture book we follow two children who attend their first days of school and feel different from the rest of their classmates.