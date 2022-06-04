WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins
A single mother turns up dead at the bottom of the river that runs through town. Earlier in the summer, a vulnerable teenage girl met the same fate. They are not the first women lost to these dark waters, but their deaths dredge up secrets long submerged. Parentless and friendless, a 15-year-old girl now finds herself in the care of her mother’s sister, a fearful stranger who has been dragged back to the place she deliberately ran from.
“Beach Read” by Emily Henry
Augustus Everett is an acclaimed author of literary fiction. January Andrews writes bestselling romance. When she pens a happily ever after, he kills off his entire cast. The only thing they have in common is that for the next three months, they’re living in neighboring beach houses, broke and bogged down with writer’s block.
“The Beach House” by James Patterson
Jack Mullen is a driven student of the law. His brother Peter is a servant of the rich, parking the cars of the Hamptons’ elite — and perhaps satisfying their more intimate needs. Then Peter’s body is found on the beach. Jack knows the drowning was no accident, but someone’s unlimited power and money have bought the cops, the judges and the system.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“In Whose Ruins” by Alicia Puglionesi
This historical account examines popular American myths to reveal the uncomfortable truths they sometimes shroud. Thoroughly researched and expansive, Puglionesi’s historical expertise guides readers through our collective history with captivating narratives and unflinching honesty.
“The Carbon Footprint of Everything” by Mike Berers-Lee
This information-dense guide will help readers identify and track the leading contributors to their carbon footprint, and find solutions to whittling down their environmental impact to something more sustainable. This is a necessary primer on the impact of our global lifestyles.
“Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard
From her mountain home in Colorado, popular home cook Tieghan Gerard has 120 more recipes focusing on feel-good foods that are at once nutritious, delicious and ideal for sharing.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Taste Tibet” by Julie Kleeman & Yeshi Jampa
Some cookbooks you just read from cover to cover. Woven between these nourishing simple and seasonal recipes are stories of family and quotes that will resonate. Julie and Yeshi are a husband/wife team who have taken the traditional recipes they serve in their restaurant and food stall and invite this food into your home. From cheesy momos to buckwheat pancakes, these recipes come together with minimal effort and an invitation for mindful and community sharing of food. Available as a print book.
“Circa” by Devi Laskar
A coming-of-age book that follows Heera, a young Indian American woman as she navigates a sudden tragedy. In the aftermath, Heera must grapple with her duty to family, the complicated legacy of grief and ultimately her own obligation to herself and her future. A gripping book that is an irresistible love story that transcends yet includes one devastating night that changed everything. Available as a print book.
“Bomb Shelter: Love, Time and Other Explosives” by Mary Laura Philpott
Mary Laura Philpott’s penchant for worrying is endearing and comical to read and yet to mother in a state of stress proves to reach a breaking point when her son’s diagnosis upends her remaining sense of safety. If this bad thing can happen, then what else awaits? Be prepared to laugh and cry simultaneously with each turn of the page. Available as a print book.