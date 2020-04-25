Whitman County Library
“Serafina and the Black Cloak” by Robert Beatty
Take a break from homeschooling and check out this e-audiobook the whole family will enjoy about a little girl who lives in secret in the basement of the Biltmore. For years she has managed to stay hidden and out of sight but the children at the Biltmore are disappearing. Serafina believes she must come out of hiding and follow the man in the black cloak into the forbidden forest to save them.
“Ophelia and the Marvelous Boy” by Karen Foxlee
Set in a vast chilly museum, this e-audiobook is a tale that brings together a valiant girl, a charmed boy, and a clock ticking down to the end of the world. It’s a brave tale of grief, villainy and redemption the whole family will enjoy.
“Pieces and Players” by Blue Balliet
In this e-audiobook 13 valuable pieces of art have been stolen from one of the most secretive museums in the world and it’s up to five young sleuths, one ghost, one cat and the mysterious Mrs. Sharpe to solve this fantastical mystery.