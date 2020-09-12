LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“One golden rule at school” by Selina Alko
Did you know early math skills are built on number recognition and counting? What better way to introduce these skills than through a picture book all about going to school. Join the class as they count everything in their classroom!
“First Day Critter Jitters” written by Jory John and illustrated by Liz Climo
Ask any child, and they will tell you that the first day of school is filled with nervous energy. In this sweet and silly picture book by Jory John, we meet all kinds of critters who have a multitude of worries and feelings on the first day of school. Check this book out to introduce the ups and downs of the first day of school to your child.
“The Color Monster Goes to School” by Anna Llenas
So many things go wildly wrong when the Color Monster heads to school. Can he recover from singing out of tune, eating books and making noise during quiet time? Share this book with your little monster, and they will learn that even if school seems intimidating, they will be having fun in no time!
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
Since debuting as the host of “Jeopardy!” In 1985, Trebeck became something like a family member to millions of television viewers bringing education and entertainment into their homes five nights a week. For three decades, he resisted writing a book but after the outpouring of love after his cancer diagnosis, he felt he owed it to his fans.
“Darkness to Light” by Lamar Odom
The world knows Odom as a two-time NBA world champion who rocketed to fame as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Kardashian empire. But who is Odom really? This biography gives fans an intimate look into his life like they’ve never seen before.
“About Your Father and Other Celebrities I have Known” by Peggy Rowe
As Mike Rowe rose to fame as the host of “Dirtiest Jobs” his mother Peggy was his biggest fan. This book is a hilarious inside look into being the down-to-earth mother of a “dirty” son, both before and after his rise to fame.