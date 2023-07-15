LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Glassworks” by Olivia Wolfgang-Smith
This novel follows the lives of one family over several generations, beginning in 1910 with matriarch Agnes Carter. Desperate to get away from her abusive husband, Agnes imagines a different life with a glassblower named Ignace Novak. In 2015, Flip seeks to understand the family’s legacy.
“Morgan is My Name” by Sophie Keetch
In this retelling of the classic Arthurian legend, young Morgan of Cornwall lives a quiet life until the murder of her father. After she is banished by her stepfather, King Uther Pendragon, Morgan risks everything for her freedom and independence.
“Mrs. Nash’s Ashes” by Sarah Adler
Millicent Watts-Cohen made her elderly best friend, Mrs. Nash, a promise before she died. Millie promised that she would reunite Mrs. Nash with the woman she fell in love with nearly a century before. When Millie’s plans are unexpectedly changed, she is forced to travel with former classmate, Hollis Hollenbeck.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo
The Poet X tells the story of Xiomara Batista, an Afro-Latina teen who uses poetry to express her emotions and navigate her complicated family life and cultural identity. Xiomara feels suffocated by the expectations placed on her by her religion, parents and societal gender roles. She discovers her love for poetry when her English teacher encourages her to join the school’s slam poetry club. Through her writing, Xiomara explores her feelings about her relationships and finds her voice. Available as an eAudio, eBook and print.
“The Red Palace” by June Hur
The Red Palace is a murder mystery historical novel set in a richly detailed 1700s Joseon (Korea) setting. It follows the story of Hyeon, a palace nurse, who is thrust into the world of the royal court politics when four women are murdered in the night. The main suspect is Hyeon’s closest friend and mentor. Hyeon launches her secret investigation to prove her beloved teacher’s innocence. Available as an ebook and print.
“Demon in the Wood: A Shadow and Bones Graphic Novel” by Leigh Bardugo
The story is the prequel to the Shadow and Bones Series that takes a closer look into the dark and dangerous world of the Grishaverse and the origin story of the Darkling. When the Darkling was younger, he was known as a boy named Eryk, who lived with his mother, Lena, who was also a Grisha. Eryk and Lena are hunted for their extraordinary power and forced into a nomadic existence which never allows Eryk to form long friendships. As Eryk grapples with learning to control his power, he discovers how rare his abilities are. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Hard Parts” by Okasana Masters
An inspirational and powerful memoir from the United States’s most decorated winter Paralympic and Olympic athlete, “The Hard Parts” is Oksana Masters’ gripping account of overcoming extraordinary Chernobyl disaster-caused physical challenges to create a life that challenges everyone to push through what is holding them back.
“Project Solomon” by Jennifer Marshall Bleakley and Jodi Stuber
Jodi Stuber wasn’t looking for another horse for her struggling therapy ranch — let alone one like Solomon. After losing his herd, he was solitary and sad, spending his days standing near the plastic deer in his yard for company. No stranger herself to loss and heartache, Jodi knew she had to give Solomon a home. But just as Jodi and Solomon were both beginning to heal, an unthinkable tragedy struck the therapy ranch. And Solomon was about to teach Jodi the greatest lesson of all.
“Someone Else’s Shoes” by JoJo Moyes
Nisha Cantor lives the globetrotting life of the seriously wealthy, until her husband announces a divorce and cuts her off. That’s because Sam Kemp — in the bleakest point of her life — has accidentally taken Nisha’s gym bag. But Sam hardly has time to worry about a lost gym bag — she’s struggling to keep herself and her family afloat. When she tries on Nisha’s six-inch high Christian Louboutin red crocodile shoes, the resulting jolt of confidence that makes her realize something must change — and that thing is herself.