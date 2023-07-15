LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT

“Glassworks” by Olivia Wolfgang-Smith

This novel follows the lives of one family over several generations, beginning in 1910 with matriarch Agnes Carter. Desperate to get away from her abusive husband, Agnes imagines a different life with a glassblower named Ignace Novak. In 2015, Flip seeks to understand the family’s legacy.

Recommended for you