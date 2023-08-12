NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Grandad’s Camper” by Harry Woodgate

Discover a wonderful grandfather-granddaughter relationship in this picture book. Gramps and grandad were adventurers. They would surf, climb mountains, and tour the country in their amazing camper. Gramps just made everything extra special. But after gramps died, granddad hasn’t felt like traveling anymore. So, their amazing granddaughter comes up with a clever plan to fix up the old camper. Available in print.

