Discover a wonderful grandfather-granddaughter relationship in this picture book. Gramps and grandad were adventurers. They would surf, climb mountains, and tour the country in their amazing camper. Gramps just made everything extra special. But after gramps died, granddad hasn’t felt like traveling anymore. So, their amazing granddaughter comes up with a clever plan to fix up the old camper. Available in print.
“I Love You Grandpa” by Jilliam Harker
This heartwarming picture book celebrates the love between a Grandpa Bear and his Little Bear. Little ones can learn that it’s OK to be afraid and that sometimes love is all you need to be brave. Throughout the story, Little Bear is discovering that trying new things can be hard and scary, but Grandpa Bear is always there to lend a helping paw and to catch Little Bear if they fall. Available in print..
“Grandad’s Pink Trousers” By Lucie Hasova Truhelkove and Andrea Tachezy
Why is grandpa wearing pink trousers? Read this thought-provoking picture book to find out! Grandfather isn’t like other grandparents. People say he’s strange or eccentric. Some people even say he’s grumpy. But as his grandson grows up, he comes to understand why grandad does strange things like refusing to give up his silly trousers. Available in print.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Measure” by Nikki Erlick
“The measure of your life lies within” is the inscription on the small wooden box that was delivered to every adult across the globe. Inside the box is a simple string. When these mysterious boxes arrive at everyone’s doorstep all at once, the world immediately panics. What do you do if you know how long your life is?
“The Celebrants” by Steven Rowley
Twenty-eight years after graduating college and starting their adult lives, a group of friends reconnect in Big Sur after several years apart. While they have reunited in the past to celebrate life’s milestones, this time a secret threatens the group’s friendship and traditions.
“Welcome to Beach Town” by Susan Wiggs
While it seems perfect on the surface, a California beach town is immediately shaken after a local high school’s valedictorian shares a shocking secret in her graduation speech. After spending a few years in exile following the aftermath of her speech, Nikki Graziola returns home after a personal tragedy and finds the beach town she left behind may hold some joy after all.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“When Life Gives You Vampires” by Gloria Duke
Twenty-five-year-old Lily Baines is used to waking up hungover, overweight and underemployed. Waking up with fangs? Not so much. But when it turns out a little light necking has more serious consequences than she ever imagined, Lily’s determined to get to the bottom of it.
“The Only One Left” by Riley Sager
Now reduced to a schoolyard chant, the Hope family murders shocked the Maine coast one bloody night in 1929. While most people assume 17-year-old Lenora was responsible, the police were never able to prove it. It’s now 1983, and home-health aide Kit McDeere arrives at a decaying Hope’s End to care for Lenora after her previous nurse fled in the middle of the night. As Kit helps Lenora write about the events leading to the Hope family massacre, it becomes clear there’s more to the tale than people know.
“Anxious Girls Do It Better” by Bunny Banyai
The travel guide that covers everything you need to know when anxiety is your (invisible) excess baggage. The second in the “Girls Guide to the World” series, this travel companion for women contains invaluable practical advice for anyone who experiences anxiety while traveling.