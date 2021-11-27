WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Turkey’s Thanksgiving Adventure” by Lamont Russ
Turkey knows that Thanksgiving is approaching and he is getting nervous. In this picture book, follow Turkey as he tries his best to save himself from the Thanksgiving table by hiding among his farm animal neighbors in a book full of crazy and silly antics.
“The Mayflower Bride” by Kimberly Woodhouse
Mary Elizabeth Chapman boards the Speedwell in 1620 as a Separatist seeking a better life in the new world. William Lytton embarks on the Mayflower looking for a new beginning but at the price of becoming a spy amongst his fellow settlers. Can William and Mary overcome raging seas, harsh winters and deadly enemies?
“Running with the Wind” by Dionne Haynes
By performing a good deed, Jedediah Trelawney wins passage to America aboard the Mayflower. Conditions aboard the ship are horrific and Jed worries he has made a mistake undertaking this perilous journey. Along the way Jed will become smitten with a fellow passenger and tries to win the favor of her and his fellow passengers. But when a hostile passenger threatens to reveal Jed’s darkest secret, Jed must find a way to silence him forever or risk losing his own life.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Claws for Alarm: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery” by Rita Mae Brown
This is the 30th book in this cozy and purr-fect mystery series that Rita Mae Brown writes with her cat Sneaky Pie Brown. You can read these in order or as standalone mysteries. With a thoroughly well-developed cast of characters that include animals and humans past and present, this is a series that has quite a local following. For those that love a page turning mystery without the anxiety, this is a great one to begin or continue. Available as a print book.
“Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love: Recipes to Unlock the Secrets of Your Pantry, Fridge, and Freezer: A Cookbook” by Yotam Ottolenghi & Noor Murad
The Ottolenghi cookbook collection continues and this is the most user friendly and accessible selection of recipes that will easily become weeknight staples. Using simple ingredients, techniques and a unique blending of spices, citrus zests and marinades the dishes in this book transform a simple pasta meal into an effortless pasta experience. Unlike some of the other Ottolenghi cookbooks, you will find you already have the ingredients you need to make most of these recipes otherwise they are all easily found locally. Available as a print book.
“The Best American Short Stories 2021” Edited by Jesmyn Ward
National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward curates the 2021 edition of this annual collection honoring the short stories that exemplified excellence and represented this last year. Ward says that she chose pieces that offer readers a “sense of repair.” This collection is bound together by profoundly empathetic depictions of the human experience. The metaphor of windows and mirrors is often used to describe books and this rings true here too. Readers will see themselves reflected in the stories or be invited to look through a lens into characters whose lived experience is not their own. Available as a print book.