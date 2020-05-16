LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The End of October” by Lawrence Wright
In this very character-centric medical thriller, a killer virus spreads and leads to a pandemic that turns the world upside down. With its mirroring of current events, it’s no wonder this new release has hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. Many reviewers have hailed this work as prophetic. “The End of October” is available in both audiobook and e-book formats through the library’s digital Overdrive collection.
“Tiny Imperfections” by Alli Frank and Asha Youmans
This debut romance novel follows the story of Josie Bordelon, a black woman, single mother, and director of admissions at a prestigious private school. While this story does have a romantic storyline, the relationships that really shine are the family bonds of the Bordelon women. This title is available in both audiobook and e-book formats through the library’s digital Overdrive collection.
“My Mother’s House” by Francesca Momplaisir
In this Own Voices debut horror novel, villain and protagonist Lucien Louverture and his family leave Haiti behind for a new home in Queens, N.Y. Told from two perspectives, Louverture’s and the house they live in where Louverture performs unspeakable acts of evil, this book explores the Haitian American immigration experience and toxic masculinity. This title is also available through Valnet’s Overdrive collection on e-book and audiobook.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“I Love Capitalism” by Ken Lagone
Written by the co-founder of Home Depot, this eAudiobook tells the story of how one poor kid from Long Island struggled to get an education, broke into Wall Street and scrambled to get an MBA at night while competing with privileged competitors by day.
“Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” by Willie Nelson
In this eAudiobook, Willie Nelson muses about his greatest influences and the things that are most important to him. It is a celebration of the family, friends and colleagues who have blessed his remarkable journey.
“Unsinkable” by Debbie Reynolds
Debbie Reynolds was an actress, comedian, singer and dancer. In this eAudiobook memoir. she shares the highs and lows of being in Hollywood during the “Golden Age,” talks about her lifelong friendship with Elizabeth Taylor and her experiences as a collector of Hollywood memorabilia.