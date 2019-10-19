WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Haunted Washington” by Adam Woog
Just in time for Halloween, this e-book is a collection of stories about ghosts, mysteries and paranormal activities in the Evergreen State. Each story includes notes on historical significance and local lore in case readers want to become visitors of each ghostly local.
“National Geographic Guide to the World’s Supernatural Places” by Sarah Bartlett
This book lists more than 250 spine-chilling destinations found around the globe. If you dare, you’ll read about eerie apparitions, odd coincidences and the supernatural that has baffled people for centuries.
“Spooked in Seattle” by Ross Allison
This e-book features more than 150 haunted locations, historic and contemporary photos, Seattle’s top-10 most haunted places, location maps and addresses, Seattle history and haunted facts, Seattle cemeteries and more.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Life is Short and Then You Die: First Encounters with Murder” edited by Kelley Armstrong
In this collection of short stories, young adult readers get introduced to horror at its finest. Murder, suspense and good-old-fashioned chills can all be found in this title with entries from favorites, such as R.L. Stine, Barry Lyga and Rachel Vincent. Be sure to read with the lights on.
“Fierce Grey Mouse” by Chantal Bourgonje
Everyone has days where they feel fierce (and a bit grouchy), and Little Grey Mouse is having one of those days. He wakes up feeling a bit out of sorts and eventually scares all his friends away. What will Little Grey Mouse do when he realizes it is quite lonely to be fierce?
“Peek-a-Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins
Bruce the bear is back in this sweet little board book perfect for the littlest children in your life. When the baby geese are particularly annoying, Bruce decides to hide from them to get some peace. But those silly geese find Bruce in all of his hiding spots, can your child find Bruce too?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Algebra of Happiness: Notes on the Pursuit of Success, Love and Meaning” by Scott Galloway
Scott Galloway teaches brand strategy at New York University’s Stern School of Business, but his most popular lectures deal with life strategy, not business. Brash, funny and surprisingly moving, “The Algebra of Happiness” represents a refreshing perspective on our need for both professional success and personal fulfillment.
“Buzz, Sting, Bite” by Anne Sverdrup-Thygeson
With ecologist Anne Sverdrup-Thygeson as our entertaining guide into the insect world, we learn that there is more variety among insects than we can even imagine. Most of us think life would be better without bugs. In fact, life would be impossible without them. This is an essential introduction to the little creatures that make the world go round.
“The Farmer’s Son: Calving Season on a Family Farm” by John Connell
The “Farmer’s Son” is the story of a calving season, and the story of a man who emerges from depression to find hope in the place he least expected to find it. It is the story of Connell’s life as a farmer, and of his relationship with the community of County Longford, with his faith, with the animals he tends and, above all, with his father.