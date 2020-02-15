WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Space Stations” by Gary Kitmacher
This book is a rich visual history of real and fictional space stations, illustrating pop culture’s influence on the development of actual space stations. With vivid pictures, lavish illustrations and in-depth history, it is the perfect read for anyone interested in the art, science and reality of working in space.
“Galaxies” by Govert Schilling
Filled with breathtaking, crystal clear photos taken by some of the world’s largest telescopes, as well as a treasure trove of information, this book will mesmerize any reader who is interested is seeing and learning about the universe around us.
“2020 Guide to the Night Sky” by Storm Dunlop
This book is a comprehensive month-by-month guide to the stars and constellations that are visible from North America. It is the perfect introduction to astronomy for beginners and a useful reference for seasoned stargazers.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Cats are a Liquid” by Rebecca Donnelly; illustrated by Misa Saburi
In this silly picturebook, children learn all the ways that cats can contort themselves. In describing cats, we learn so many new words: crest, zap, drought, slosh, precipitate and more. To top it all off, the book even has a fun science experiment to test the liquid cat hypothesis.
“Old MacDonald Had a Baby” by Emily Snape; illustrated by K-Fai Steele
The classic song has a new spin in this sweet picturebook. Old MacDonald (daddy), is taking care of baby and must attend to all of baby’s needs. Get ready to belt-it-out to this familiar tune while daddy makes music with baby, changes baby’s diaper, gives baby a bath, helps baby take a nap and much more.
“Whose Footprint is That” by Darrin Lunde; illustrated by Kelsey Oseid
In this engaging nonfiction picturebook, children are introduced to different animals with the question: Whose Footprint is that? A fun guessing game is sure to ensue when kids see an illustrated footprint and must determine its source. After the footprints have been identified, each animal’s feet and characteristics are described.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity” by Theresa Thorn
This sweet, straightforward exploration of gender identity will give children a fuller understanding of themselves and others. Written by the mother of a transgender child and illustrated by a nonbinary transgender artist, this picture book provides young readers and parents alike with the vocabulary to discuss this important topic with sensitivity.
“Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story” by Kevin Noble Maillard
Winner of the 2020 Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal and a 2020 American Indian Youth Literature Picture Book Honor Winner, “Fry Bread” depicts a modern American Indian family in their daily life through lively and powerful verse and vibrant pictures.
“A Map Into The World” by Kao Kalia Yang
Explore the seasons of change with Paj Ntaub, a young Hmong American girl, who moves into a new home with her family. Pat Ntaub encounters both birth and death and seeks a way to share the beauty of the world with a grieving neighbor.