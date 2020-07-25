LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Pull of the Stars” by Emma Donoghue
This dystopian historical fiction spans three days in Dublin during the Influenza Pandemic of 1918. Julia Powell is a single, dedicated nurse on the maternity ward who forms a bond with her new assistant, Bridie.
“The Year of the Witching” by Alexis Henderson
A spellbinding occult-horror fantasy novel, this debut explores themes of racial inequality, belonging, mother-daughter relationships, and dark magic.
“Malorie: A Bird Box Novel” by Josh Malerman
The sequel to “Bird Box”, a popular novel-turned-hit-Netflix movie, this suspenseful horror has enough world building to be read as a standalone novel or as a follow-up.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Don Shula” by Carlo Devito
In this biography, acclaimed sports historian Carlo DeVito captures the story of one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.
“18 Tiny Deaths” by Bruce Goldfarb
Known as the Mother of Modern Forensics, this biography tells the unconventional story of Frances Glessner who was born in the 1870s. She was a socialite grandmother without a college degree who developed a system to train law enforcement officers to investigate violent crimes, and her methods are still used today.
“Chinese Cinderella” by Adeline Yen Mah
This is the true and moving account of Adeline Yen Mah’s painful childhood, growing up in 1940s China as an unloved daughter and of her ultimate triumph in the face of despair.