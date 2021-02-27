LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Sins of the Bees” by Annie Lampman
Set in Hells Canyon, this lyrically-written novel is ripe with symbolism. Pregnant after a sexual assault, Silva ventures to Idaho in search of her grandmother, the only remaining member of her family. There she encounters an oppressive doomsday cult and its menacing leader who fiercely guard their secrets, including the fate of the woman Silva is searching for.
“The Survivors” by Jane Harper
This atmospheric thriller follows unreliable narrator, Kieran, who was involved in a boating accident as a youth that claimed the life of his brother and friend. When a body washes ashore in his small Tasmanian hometown while Kieran has returned as an adult for a visit, the similarities to this death the ones of the past cast doubt on whether these tragedies were accidents or murders.
“Four Hundred Souls” by Ibram X Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
This work of history and biography features the voices of 80 Black writers from a variety of disciplines, edited by the authors of “How to Be an Antiracist” and “Set the World on Fire.” The year 2019 marked the 400th anniversary of the first African presence in the Americas, and with each writer covering a five-year period of time from 1619-2019, this work proves that Black history is American history.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee” by Dee Brown
This e-book tells the heartbreaking story of the systematic annihilation of American Indian Tribes across the western frontier focusing on betrayals, battles, and massacres suffered by American Indians between 1860 and 1890.
“The Earth is Weeping” by Peter Cozzens
This award-winning e-book brings together a pageant of fascinating characters including Custer, Sherman, Grant and a host of other military and political figures, as well as great Native American leaders such as Crazy Horse, Sitting Bull, Geronimo and Red Cloud to tell the story of how the West was really won and lost.
“An Indigenous People’s History of the United States” by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Today in the United States there are more than 500 federally recognized Indigenous nations compromising more than three million people. This e-book offers a history of the United States told from the perspective of Indigenous people and how policies against them were designed to seize territories and displace or eliminate them.