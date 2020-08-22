LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Luster: A Novel” by Raven Leilani
This Own Voices adult fiction debut is a coming-of-age story about a 20-something-year-old Black woman named Edie who lives in New York City. Edie speaks from her own perspective as she experiences racist microaggressions while her life crashes in around her.
“Vanessa Yu’s Magical Paris Tea Shop” by Roselle Lim
Vanessa has a problematic gift in this Asian Own Voices work of magical realism: she can read peoples’ fortunes in their tea leaves, whether or not she actually wants to. After failed attempts to shed this clairvoyant gift, Vanessa embarks on a European trip of self-discovery with her aunt who is also a seer.
“Cher Ami and Major Whittlesey: A Novel” by Kathleen Rooney
A story of a World War I homing pigeon, Cher Ami, and a secretly-gay U.S. Army officer, Charles Whittlesey, this historical fiction novel was inspired by true events of heroism and bravery. This book is told in split perspective, both from the Major’s and literally, from a bird-eye view.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Moment of the Battle” by James Lacy and Williamson Murrary
In this e-book, two modern masters of military history take you back in time to make their case for the 20 most pivotal battles that changed the course of civilization and the history of the world. Each campaign is examined in its full historical, strategic and tactical context.
“1001 Battles That Changed the Course of World History” by R.G. Grant
From small-scale battles of the ancient world to devastating modern conflicts, this book provides a definitive and comprehensive record of the armed combats that have shaped the political and cultural landscapes of the world we live in.
“A History of Warfare” by John Keegan
Starting with the premise that all civilizations owe their origins to war making, this audiobook probes the meanings, motivations and methods underlying war in different societies over the course of more than 2,000 years.