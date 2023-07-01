NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Icebreaker” by A.L. Graziadei

Mickey James III is a college freshman with a family legacy of playing in the National Hockey League. Mickey is almost guaranteed a draft spot, although he was not expecting to fight for the best place on the team against Jaysen Caulfield. Even more surprising to him is when this rivalry turns into romantic interest. Mickey learns how to listen to himself, and choose his own path. Available as an eBook and print.

