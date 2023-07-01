Mickey James III is a college freshman with a family legacy of playing in the National Hockey League. Mickey is almost guaranteed a draft spot, although he was not expecting to fight for the best place on the team against Jaysen Caulfield. Even more surprising to him is when this rivalry turns into romantic interest. Mickey learns how to listen to himself, and choose his own path. Available as an eBook and print.
“The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School” by Sonora Reyes
“The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School” is the recovering Catholic school student’s healing journey. It is the story of a LGBTQ+ Mexican American girl navigating Catholic school, it is also a story about bravery, humor and romance. It’s about finding positivity and being honest with yourself and others. Available as an eAudio, eBook and print.
“The Life and Crimes of Hoodie Rosen” by Isaac Blum
Hoodie and his Orthodox Jewish community move to the primarily non-Jewish town of Tregaron, N.Y., where the locals are unhappy that so many Orthodox Jewish families are moving in simultaneously. At Hoodie’s school, the rabbis discourage him from socializing with non-Jews. Hoodie struggles to reconcile the teachings of the Torah with his new and forbidden feelings for Anna-Marie, the daughter of the mayor who is working to prevent the Orthodox Jewish community from residing in the town. With tensions increasing between the two communities, antisemitic crimes quickly escalate to deadly violence. Hoodie’s community is upset with him as he finds himself between his first love and the community he was raised in. Available as an eAudio, eBook and Print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Murder your Employer” by Rupert Holmes
A devilish thriller with a killer concept: The McMasters Conservatory for the Applied Arts, a luxurious, clandestine college dedicated to the fine art of murder where earnest students study how best to “delete” their most deserving victim. Prepare for an education you’ll never forget.
“Selected Poems of Lord Byron” by George Byron
This selection includes “Don Juan,” selections from “Childe Harold’s Pilgrimage,” and the satirical poems “English Bards and Scotch Reviewers” and “A Vision of Judgement.” Paul Wright’s detailed introductions place Byron’s colorful life and work within their broader social and political contexts, and demonstrate that Byron both fostered and critiqued the notorious “Byronic myth” of heroic adventure, political action and sexual scandal.
“Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute” by Talia Hibbert
Celine Bangura is conspiracy-theory-obsessed. Social media followers eat up her takes on everything from UFOs to holiday overconsumption — yet, she’s still not cool enough for the popular kids’ table. Which is why her friend Brad Graeme abandoned her for the in-crowd years ago. (At least, that’s how Celine sees it.) So, when Celine signs up for a survival course in the woods, she’s surprised to find Brad right beside her. Forced to work as a team for the chance to win a grand prize, these two teens must trudge through not just mud and dirt but their messy past.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most” by Adam Alter
This groundbreaking guide from Adam Alter shows readers how to get past the mental obstacles in life that cause people to feel stuck. By sharing anecdotes, interviews and scientific studies, Alter reveals the secrets and tips he has learned for getting unstuck.
“Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them” by Tove Danovich
Freelance journalist Tove Danovich explores the lives of chickens by sharing interviews with chicken lovers from across the country. Danovich also highlights the cleverness and quirkiness of the well-known animal by including anecdotes from her own life.
“Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding)” by Laura Dern and Diane Ladd
In this deeply personal memoir, actress Laura Dern and her mother, Diane Ladd, share some of the intimate and honest conversations they have had throughout their lives as mother and daughter. Photos and family recipes are also included among the conversations and anecdotes.