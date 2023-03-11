NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Speak Up!” By Rebecca Burgess

For fans of Click and Brave, this touching coming-of-age graphic novel debut follows an autistic girl who finds friendship where she least expects it and learns to express her true self in a world where everyone defines her by her differences. Mia and her friend Charlie are a viral songwriting duo, but when the opportunity arises to reveal their talents in the real world, will Mia be able to take that big step and show who she really is both on and off screen? Available in print.

Tags

Recommended for you