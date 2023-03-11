“Speak Up!” By Rebecca Burgess
For fans of Click and Brave, this touching coming-of-age graphic novel debut follows an autistic girl who finds friendship where she least expects it and learns to express her true self in a world where everyone defines her by her differences. Mia and her friend Charlie are a viral songwriting duo, but when the opportunity arises to reveal their talents in the real world, will Mia be able to take that big step and show who she really is both on and off screen? Available in print.
“Delphine and the Dark Thread” by Alyssa Moon
In this sequel novel to “Delphine and the Silver Needle,” follow Delphine, Alexander and Cornichonne as they flee from King Midnight’s rat army. As the trio evades capture, they uncover new clues about the mystical Threaded Tailor Mice, causing Delphine’s powers to grow and the mystery to deepen. Will Delphine solve the mystery of the Threaded and save the kingdom from the nefarious rat king before it’s too late? Available in print.
“Mapmaker” by Lisa Moore Ramée
Walt is obsessed with mapmaking, particularly working on his beloved map world, Djaruba. What else is he going to do since his family moved to the most boring town in the world? But shortly after their arrival, Walt discovers an extraordinary power — he can make his map worlds come to life. Suddenly his new hometown doesn’t seem so boring after all. And when a magical heirloom leaves Walt, his new friend, Dylan, and sister, Van, stranded in the fantastical world that Walt created, he’ll need to harness his new power to get them home. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Year of Less” by Cait Flanders
The book documents Cait Flanders’ life for 12 months during which she bought only consumables; groceries, toiletries, gas for her car. Along the way, she challenged herself to consume less of many other things besides shopping. She decluttered her apartment and got rid of 70% of her belongings; learned how to fix things rather than throw them away; researched the zero-waste movement; and completed a television ban. At every stage, she learned that the less she consumed, the more fulfilled she felt.
“Downsizing the Family Home” by Marni Jameson
It’s a rite of passage almost no one will escape; the difficult, emotional journey of downsizing your or your aging parents’ home. Here, nationally syndicated home columnist Jameson sensitively guides readers through the process, from opening that first closet, to sorting through a lifetime’s worth of possessions, to selling the homestead itself. Using her own personal journey as a basis, she helps you figure out a strategy and create a mindset to accomplish the task quickly, respectfully, rewardingly and, in the best of situations, even memorably.
“The Life Changing Manga of Tidying Up” by Marie Kondo
Kondo presents the fictional story of Chiaki, a young woman in Tokyo who struggles with a cluttered apartment, messy love life, and lack of direction. After receiving a complaint from her attractive next-door neighbor about the sad state of her balcony, Chiaki gets Kondo to take her on as a client. Through a series of entertaining and insightful lessons, Kondo helps Chiaki get her home and life in order.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor
Set in New Delhi, India, this dark and thrilling story follows the lives of three people as their lives begin to intertwine. Ajay is a servant who is beginning to rise through the ranks, Sunny is the heir to all of his family’s wealth and power, and Neda is a curious journalist who finds herself caught in the middle of everything.
“The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes
Seven years after her high school best dies under mysterious circumstances, Maya is still trying her best to cope with the trauma and the gaps in her memory surrounding the events of that day. When the same thing happens to someone else, Maya is forced to confront what happened and relive that tragic summer as she heads back to her hometown.
“Small World” by Laura Zigman
In this heartfelt novel, sisters Joyce and Lydia are both divorced and at a crossroads in their lives. When Lydia moves back home after 30 years, Joyce invites her to stay at her apartment while she looks for a place of her own. Once they are reunited, old family secrets come to light that have the potential to pull them apart or bring them closer together.