WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Christmas Sweets: Three Christmas Mysteries” by Joanne Fluke
Cozy up for some holiday cheer with a dash of mystery in this collection of three Christmas mysteries. Each story, while all holiday themed, spans a range of locations and premises so there’s sure to be something for everyone. Investigate cases of festive sabotage, tinsel strewn murder and yuletide theft, all accompanied by tasty holiday recipes you can bake on your own.
“Santa Cruise” by Fern Michaels
Join high school friends Amy, Frankie, Rachel and Nina as they meet up on a singles cruise for the holidays. Their trip is sure to be filled with laughter and reminiscing as these four strong, successful women set out to find the one thing they all feel like they’re missing — romance.
“The Mistletoe Countess” by Pepper Basham
Unlucky in love, Frederick Percy decides to marry for the good of his lands rather than his heart. Gracelynn Ferguson never expected to be married to Frederick, but now that she’s a Christmas bride, she finds that she must not only attempt to win her new husband’s heart but also solve a ghostly murder mystery of Dickensian proportions.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Peace, Love and Pasta” by Scott Conant
This is not your average pasta book and it is ultimately food for people who appreciate making fresh food with love but are looking to introduce other classic Italian dishes that are not always pasta. While written by a celebrity chef, this cookbook is the reflection of his New England and Southern Italy roots. The Rosemary Lentils is a great example of this cookbook’s creative prowess. It has all the flavor and comfort food appeal of a robust bowl of pasta with a red sauce and yet lentils. Available as a print book.
“Getting to Zero: How to Work Through Conflict in Your High-Stakes Relationships” by Jayson Gaddis
Jayson Gaddis is the founder of The Relationship School and calls himself a “personal trainer for relationships. His approach focuses on conflict styles, how to have uncomfortable conversations and how to resolve conflict in our most important relationships. He makes a strong argument for teaching these life skills in schools with kids and teens. Whether avoiding conflict or facing it head on, this book offers insights and tools to work through conflict to accountability and resolution in accessible and engaging steps. Available as a print book.
“Portraits of Peace, Searching for Hope in a Divided America” by John Noltner
“What does peace mean to you?” is the question that leads photographer John Noltner on a 40,000-mile road trip across the United States to try to find hope against the landscape of a deeply polarized country. Through uncomfortable conversations, real-world storytelling and listening, some of the biggest issues facing our country’s citizens are shared. These stories and portraits offer a glimmer of hope, a message of the humanity that connects us all and will lead us toward reconciliation and healing. Available as a print book.