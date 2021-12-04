WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Accidental Life: An Editor’s Notes on Writing and Writers” by Terry McDonell
National Novel Writing Month just ended and these books are here to help you reach your goals. McDonnell has had an impressive career working as an editor at some of the most influential publications in American journalism — Rolling Stone, Newsweek and Esquire, just to name a few. Now he’s sharing all of his best editing tips. Learn to excel at editing in whatever format and on whatever platform you choose.
“Before and After the Book Deal” by Courtney Maum
Finished with your NaNoWriMo Novel and looking to publish? This book by Courtney Maum can help. Inside is everything you’ve ever wanted to know about publishing your writing but were too afraid to ask, presented in a funny, candid and approachable way.
“How to Write a Short Story: Beginners’ Easy Way to Create and Write a Short Story from Scratch” by Abraham Adekunle
Rather than writing novels, are short stories more your thing? Check out this guide and learn everything you need to know to stay on track and improve your skills as a writer.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Every Little Kindness” by Marta Bartolj
Kindness has motion and moves from one interaction to the next flowing through a day. In this wordless book, joy is found as the illustrations show both the visible and the subtle ways moments of kindness create community and connection between strangers. It’s available as a print book.
“Mr. Watson’s Chickens” by Jarrett Dapier
Mr. Watson and Mr. Nelson navigate a growing flock that quickly outgrows their “big, honking house and teeny-tiny yard.” This hilarious story of friendship, communication, compromise, love and flying feathers is a perfect book for kids, grownups, roommates and chicken friends. It’s available as a print book.
“My Voice is a Trumpet” by Jimmie Allen
This book is giving voice to so many ways of communicating and the importance of feeling heard. It is an invitation to use your voice to express yourself and in solidarity with others. Read it as a family, share it with your teachers, this book is meant to be read out loud and shared. It’s available as a print book.