“Touched by the Sun” by Carley Simon
This e-audiobook explores the chance encounter at a summer party at Martha’s Vineyard blossomed into an improbable but enduring friendship between Carley Simon and Jackie Kennedy.
“My Friend Anna” by Rachel DeLoache Williams
This e-audiobook tells the astonishing true story of a young con artist posing as a German heiress, as told by the friend she scammed out of $62,000.
“Joni and Ken” by Ken Tada
This e-audiobook is the true love story of Joni, a quadriplegic woman, and her husband of 30 years, Ken. It tells the story of what it really means for a man and a woman to live in love — in sickness and in health.