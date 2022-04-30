WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur
A vibrant and transcendent journey about growth, healing, ancestry and honoring one’s roots; About expatriation and rising up to find a home within yourself. Divided into five chapters and illustrated by Kaur, the book is a journey of wilting, falling, rooting, rising and blooming. A celebration of love in all its forms.
“Forever Words” by Johnny Cash
Since his first recordings in 1955, Johnny Cash has been an icon in the music world. In his newly discovered poems and song lyrics, we see the world through his eyes. The poetry reveals his depth of understanding, both of the world around him and within — his frailties and his strengths alike. He pens verses in his hallmark voice, reflecting upon love, pain, freedom, fame and mortality. Illustrated with facsimile reproductions of Cash’s own handwritten pages.
“What I Lick Before Your Face” by Jamie Coleman
Imagine if your dog could talk to you. Better still, imagine if it could express its innermost feelings in poetic form. This hilarious, insightful book confirms what we’ve all long suspected — that inside every dog is the soul of a poet. From retrieving sticks to rivalry with cats; from cold winter walks to endlessly chasing tennis balls, no stone of a dog’s life is left unturned. With a delightful photo alongside every haiku, this is the perfect gift for any dog lover.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Unsinkable Greta James” by Jennifer E. Smith
This gentle tale of loss and setback traces a young musician and her recently-bereaved father as they reconnect on an Alaskan cruise. Intensely personal and heartfelt, this story will take readers on a voyage through a rediscovery of love.
“A House Between Earth and the Moon” by Rebecca Scherm
An exploration of futuristic technology and the human bonds that persist in the modern era, this epic tale traces relationships bound and defined by the technology of the present and soon-to-come. Part space novel, part family drama, Scherm’s writing is both thrilling and sincere.
“The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “A Visit from the Good Squad” comes a highly anticipated novel about the meaning and substance of authenticity in a world where privacy is obsolete. Centered around a Musk-like tech demigod on a quest for more, this inventive novel turns a mirror on our culture’s most contemporary experimentations.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Reuse This Book!” by Clarion Books
This interactive picture book is sure to inspire budding environmentalists everywhere. Young readers will discover the concepts of recycling, resources, Earth Science, and conservation (Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Revitalize). Learn how you can help take care of the Earth with this fun and interactive introduction to conservation and green living for inquisitive minds. Available as a print book.
“We Are Water Protectors” by Carole Lindstrom
Water is the first medicine. It is the foundation of all life and when a black snake threatens to destroy the Earth and poison her people’s water, one young water protector takes a stand to defend Earth’s most sacred resource. Inspired by Indigenous led environmental movements across North America, this bold and lyrical picture book issues an urgent rallying cry to safeguard the Earth’s water from harm. Available as a print book.
“The Great Bear Rescue: Saving the Gobi Bears” by Sandra Markle
This juvenile nonfiction book takes a fascinating look at the rarest species of bear on the planet, the Gobi Bear. Considered a national treasure in Mongolia, these adorable bears face threats on multiple fronts. Discover the story of why so few of these bears remain and what scientists are doing to help save this critically endangered species. Available as a print book.