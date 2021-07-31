NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“I Am Brown” by Ashok Banker, illustrated by Sandhya Prabhat
A joyous celebration and acknowledgment of the wonders of brown skin and a color that is truly beautiful in all its shades of diversity. Inspiring and inviting acknowledgement of the languages, foods, cultures, customs, accomplishments, feelings, hobbies, hair styles, identities and infinite other ways that brown enriches and encircles the globe.
“Who Will You Be” by Andrea Pippin
It takes a village to raise a child and provide a vast community to hold, nurture and inspire. Whether your family is chosen or blood, this book invites the little ones to be the love they see in the world. A truly beautiful and gentle book that sees the potential alongside the inspiration.
“I am Every Good Thing” by Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James
It takes a village to raise a child and provide a vast community to hold, nurture and inspire. Whether your family is chosen or blood, this book invites the little ones to be the love they see in the world. A truly beautiful and gentle book that sees the potential alongside the inspiration. (print book, e-book, e-audio)
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Overdue Life of Amy Byler” by Kelly Harms
A single mom, Amy Byler suddenly finds herself alone for the summer while her children spend time with their father. Amy takes the opportunity to cut loose and heads to New York City. There, Amy finds culture, sophistication and maybe even love? But when the summer ends, will she find a way to make her new life and old life merge?
“Summer Song” by Kevin Henkes
This picture book is full of buzzing bees, singing birds and laughing children, illustrating all the things that make summertime such a special season. Be sure to share this with your little ones as a dreamy bedtime read.
“Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Set against the surf culture of Malibu during the 1980s, this novel follows the Riva siblings, all seemingly successful offspring of famous singer, Mick Riva. Each sibling harbors their own secrets, and when they all meet for one of older sister Nina’s end-of-summer parties, things go up in flames, literally.