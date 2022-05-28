WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza
Unfolds the lives of an Indian-American Muslim family, gathered together in their Californian hometown to celebrate the eldest daughter, Hadia’s, wedding — a match of love rather than tradition. It is here, on this momentous day, that Amar, the youngest of the siblings, reunites with his family for the first time in three years. Rafiq and Layla must now contend with the choices and betrayals that lead to their son’s estrangement.
“Dear Girls” by Ali Wong
The sharp insights and humor are even more personal in this completely original collection. Wong shares the wisdom she’s learned from a life in comedy and reveals stories from her life off stage, including the brutal singles life in New York, reconnecting with her roots (and drinking snake blood) in Vietnam, tales of being a wild child growing up in San Francisco, and parenting war stories.
“To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara
In an alternate version of 1893 America, New York is part of the Free States, where people may live and love whomever they please (or so it seems). The fragile young scion of a distinguished family resists betrothal to a worthy suitor, drawn to a charming music teacher. In a 1993 Manhattan besieged by the AIDS epidemic, a young Hawaiian man lives with his much older, wealthier partner, hiding his troubled childhood and the fate of his father. And in 2093, in a world riven by plagues and governed by totalitarian rule, a powerful scientist’s damaged granddaughter tries to navigate life without him — and solve the mystery of her husband’s disappearances.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“The Book Woman’s Daughter” by Kim Michele Richardson
From the author of “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” comes a story of courage and care in the mountains of Kentucky. Honey Lovett is eager to take up her mother’s work as a librarian delivering books via horseback to readers throughout Appalachia, but must prove to herself and her patrons that she’s capable of forging her own path.
“The Memory Librarian” by Janelle Monáe
From singer-songwriter, actor, and activist Janelle Monáe comes a collection of stories centered around identity and liberation in a science-fiction totalitarian reality. For fans of Octavia Butler and afrofuturism, the tales of “The Memory Librarian” will entertain and challenge with their explorations of queerness, race, gender, and love.
“Time is a Mother” by Ocean Vuong
From the author of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” comes a collection of poetry exploring grief, love, and the loss of a mother. Vuong’s poetry centers around his experience as a Vietnamese American, and engages with many contemporary themes of identity and survival in America.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Omar Rising” by Aisha Saeed
Yared lives an isolated life in a futuristic city with his worrywart Uncle Moti and bionic lioness Besa. While his thrill-seeking antics and smart mouth often get him in trouble, it makes him very good at playing the underground augmented reality game, The Hunt for Kaleb’s Obelisk. When an unexpected event causes Yared to reveal his real name in the game, it triggers a series of events that put Yared on a path to answers about his place in a forgotten, galaxy-spanning war. Available as a print book.
“Tiger Honor” by Yoon Ha Lee
Sebin, a young tiger spirit, can’t wait to join the Thousand World Space Forces like their Uncle Hwan. But when Sebin’s acceptance letter arrives, it’s accompanied by the shocking news that Uncle Hwan has been declared a traitor. Determined to clear their uncle’s name and restore honor to their clan, Hwan sets out on an epic space voyage. Available as a print book.
“Operation Do-Over” by Gordon Korman
Mason and Ty were Nerdy BFFs, until they had a falling out over the new girl, Ava. Now Mason can trace everything bad in his life back to that one terrible fight with his best friend. As a science kid, Mason knows there are no do-overs in life, so imagine his surprise when he wakes up after an accident to find himself transported back in time before the fight. Will Mason be able to fix his past, or is history doomed to repeat? Available as a print book.