“Abbott Elementary Season 1” Directed by Randall Einhorn, Jennifer Celotta, Sharzad Davani, et al.
For fans of Parks & Recreation, The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Station 19, comes a timely mockumentary set in an underfunded Philadelphia public school where dedicated teachers led by an unqualified yet charismatic principal do the best they can with humor, vulnerability and compassion. Available as a DVD.
“Call Jane” Directed by Phyllis Nagy
Call Jane is based on the true stories of a network of activists in Chicago during the 1960s and 1970s who helped provide abortions. Starring Elizabeth Banks as a suburban housewife facing a life threatening pregnancy. Jane is the underground network of women who take great risks to provide abortions to pregnant women. Available as a DVD.
“Yellowjackets Season 1” directed by Eva Sorhaug, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, Karyn Kusama, et al.
While this show is fiction, it is loosely based on the 1972 crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 that carried a rugby team. The series features a high school soccer team that crashes somewhere in the Canadian wilderness on their way to a tournament in Seattle. The show shifts between the survivors in their current lives and their teenage years with the realization that what happened in the wild, is still far from over 25 years later. Available as a DVD.
WHITMAN COUNTY RURAL LIBRARY DISTRICT
“What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline
Jason Bennett is a suburban father who owns a court-reporting business. One night, his life takes a horrific turn. He is driving his family home after his daughter’s lacrosse game when a pickup truck begins tailgating them on a dark stretch of road. Suddenly two men jump from the pickup and pull guns on Jason, demanding the car. A horrific flash of violence changes his life forever.
“Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld
Sally Milz is a sketch writer for a late-night live comedy show. She’s long abandoned the search for love. But when fellow writer Danny Horst begins dating a glamorous actor, he joins the group of talented but average-looking men who’ve gotten romantically involved with incredibly beautiful and accomplished women. Sally channels her annoyance into a sketch called the “Danny Horst Rule,” poking fun at this phenomenon while underscoring how unlikely it is that the reverse would ever happen for a woman.
“Homecoming” by Kate Morton
Adelaide Hills, Christmas Eve, 1959: At the end of a scorching hot day, beside a creek on the grounds of the grand and mysterious mansion, a local delivery man makes a terrible discovery. A police investigation is called, and the small town becomes embroiled in one of the most shocking and perplexing murder cases in the history of South Australia. Sixty years later, Jess is a journalist in search of a story. A phone call out of nowhere summons her back to Sydney.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Before She Finds Me” by Heather Chavez
After a sudden attack on a college campus, Julia Bennett, whose quick thinking saved her daughter’s life, begins to wonder if the attack was actually targeted and who was behind it. Meanwhile, Ren Petrovic, a trained assassin and newly pregnant, has questions of her own about the attack, particularly about her husband’s involvement.
“The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand
Hollis Shaw has a picture-perfect life until her husband is killed in an accident and the relationship she has with her daughter, Caroline, grows even more complicated. After learning about the concept of a five-star weekend, Hollis decides to host her own in Nantucket, but nothing turns out as expected.
“Banyan Moon” by Thao Thai
In this moving debut novel about mothers and daughters, Ann Tran learns that her grandmother, Minh, has passed away and she must return home to Florida to reunite with her estranged mother, Huong. A parallel story unfolds, following young Minh as a lovestruck teenager.