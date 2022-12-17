LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Private Label” by Kelly Yang
When Serene’s mother is diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, she has to take over her mother’s business on short notice. Serene struggles to be taken seriously in the fashion world as she continues to navigate high school, family drama and romantic relationships. This book is a good mix of seriousness and humor.
“The Peach Rebellion” by Wendelin Van Draanen
It’s 1947 in Central California when two childhood friends are reunited after years of being apart. Both girls, and life as it was before have changed so much. A feel-good story of growing up, navigating friendship and family, and overcoming adversity.
“Lost in the Never Woods” by Aiden Thomas
In this retelling of “Peter Pan,” children are disappearing into the woods. Wendy is all grown up and her brothers have long disappeared without a trace. When children start disappearing again, the police knock on Wendy’s door. They need her help to unravel the mystery and Wendy will have to stop running from her past in order to help them.
“Egyptian Myths” by Jean Menzies
Travel back in time to Ancient Egypt and learn about monstrous creatures, magical spells and warring gods in this collection of Egyptian myths. Explore ancient myths retold with striking illustrations by multi-award-winning artist Katie Ponder. Read 20 fascinating myths coupled with historical information about ancient Egypt’s culture and beliefs. Available in print.
“Ancient Rome” by Simon James
Travel to ancient Rome in this nonfiction book filled with pictures of actual artifacts and detailed illustrations. Become an eyewitness to the wonders of one of history’s greatest civilizations, from its vast empire to gladiator fights. This book takes you through a visual tour of one of history’s most famous ancient civilizations and helps readers learn not only about big picture events in the Roman Empire’s history, but also from a typical Roman household and the daily life of a Roman citizen. Available in print.
“Cleopatra Tells All!” by Chris Naunton
What if you could hear about famous historical events from the people who lived them? In this book, Cleopatra takes center stage to tell her story in her own words. Through entertaining storytelling and comic style illustrations, you’ll see this Ancient Egyptian ruler like never before. Brought back to life to tell her own version of history, this politically savvy, multilingual, cosmopolitan ruler of Alexandria reveals herself to be the world’s very first influencer. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“Feels Like Home” by Marian Parsons
The truth is, every home should feel like a custom home and not have to break the bank. In “Feels Like Home,” DIY makeover queen Marian Parsons (a.k.a. Miss Mustard Seed) teaches you what she’s learned over the years, sharing budget-friendly practical tips that will inspire you to change your space from “blah” to beautiful, from a builder-grade to character-rich.
“Martha Stewart’s Handmade Holiday Crafts” by Martha Stewart
Let Martha inspire your creativity with the most beautiful crafts. The 225 handmade projects include cards and greetings, decorations, gifts and gift wrapping, tabletop accents, party favors and kids’ crafts, as well as more holiday-specific activities, such as egg-dyeing, pumpkin carving and tree trimming.
“Celebrate” by Lauren Conrad
Filled with lush and inspiring original four-color photos and budget-friendly tips, Conrad offers advice about the basics to make planning any type of event a breeze, including suggestions for the perfect invitations, food, drinks, decorations and gifts. Conrad shows how to put it all together for a diverse range of events that span the calendar.