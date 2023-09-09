NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

“Behold the Octopus!” By Suzanne Slade

This nonfiction book is perfect for young octopus enthusiasts and aspiring marine biologists alike. Plunge into an undersea exploration to learn all about this remarkable animal. Featuring sparse, lyrical text, readers will learn countless fascinating features about the octopus such as lights that some use to attract prey, legs that walk on land and the ability to change color and shape to not only match their surroundings, but even masquerade as other animals. Available in print.

