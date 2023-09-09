This nonfiction book is perfect for young octopus enthusiasts and aspiring marine biologists alike. Plunge into an undersea exploration to learn all about this remarkable animal. Featuring sparse, lyrical text, readers will learn countless fascinating features about the octopus such as lights that some use to attract prey, legs that walk on land and the ability to change color and shape to not only match their surroundings, but even masquerade as other animals. Available in print.
“Galápagos: Islands of Change” by Leslie Buliom
Young readers can receive a poetic introduction to the Galápagos Islands in this new nonfiction book. Read the complex story of this famous archipelago, from a young volcanic ecosystem influenced by seasonal ocean currents, where food energy moves through integrated land and sea communities, to the chain of islands full of diverse species we know today. Available in print.
“The Book of Turtles” by Sy Montgomery
Turtles get a turn in the spotlight in this nonfiction book about our favorite unhurried, ancient shelled reptiles. There are turtles with soft shells, turtles with googly eyes, turtles with necks longer than their bodies and turtles whose shells glow in the dark. Did you know there’s a 90-year-old sea turtle named Myrtle and she has her own Facebook account with more than 7,000 followers? You’ll find out all these facts and more in this fun and informative read for young readers. Available in print.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“Radical Candor” by Kim Scott
Radical Candor is a simple idea: to be a good boss, you have to care personally at the same time that you challengedDirectly. This simple framework can help you build better relationships at work, and fulfill your three key responsibilities as a leader: creating a culture of feedback (praise and criticism), building a cohesive team, and achieving results you’re all proud of.
“Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt
Keeping busy has always helped Tova cope, which she’s been doing since her son vanished on a boat in Puget Sound more than 30 years ago. Tova becomes acquainted with Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus living at the aquarium where she now works. Marcellus knows more than anyone can imagine but wouldn’t dream of lifting one of his eight arms for his human captors — until he forms a remarkable friendship with Tova.
“The Island of Missing Trees” by Elif Shafak
In a taverna, hidden beneath garlands of garlic, chili peppers and creeping honeysuckle, Kostas and Defne grow in their forbidden love for each other. A fig tree stretches through a cavity in the roof, and this tree bears witness to their hushed, happy meetings and eventually, to their silent, surreptitious departures. The tree is there when war breaks out, when the capital is reduced to ashes and rubble, and when the teenagers vanish. Decades later, Kostas returns. He is a botanist looking for native species, but really, he’s searching for lost love.