LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Cheeky: A Head-To-Toe Memoir” by Ariella Elovic
This colorful graphic memoir speaks to the unending conflicting messages women receive about their bodies, their appearance and their emotions. Elovic shares stories of her own body and experiences that are often cheeky, taboo or “gross,” and offers tips on how to view oneself as an evolving “do it yourself” project, while practicing radical self-love at each stage.
“Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America” by Ijeoma Oluo
The New York Times bestseller author of “So You Want to Talk About Race” does a deep dive into white male privilege. Oluo examines the consequences of 150 years of American history during which white men have been handed power and status over women and people of color. What would a new identity for white men look like when stripped of racism and sexism?
“Badass Habits: Cultivate the Awareness, Boundaries, and Daily Upgrades You Need to Make Them Stick” by Jen Sincero
In her latest motivational guide to personal growth, the “Badass” New York Times best-selling author examines habits. Sincero delves into what our habits say about our desires and boundaries, and with a sense of humor and a series of interviews, she offers advice on how to effect permanent change by shifting our habits.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Twin Threat Christmas” by Rachelle McCalla
Separated twin sisters are reunited at Christmas in these two connected novellas that have them both running for their lives. Framed for murder and on the run from kidnappers, Vanessa Jackson secretly hides her infant son while twin Allyssa Jackson is shocked to find a baby among her Christmas gifts. Will the arrival of two handsome men be just what this hopeless holiday needs?
“Deadly Christmas Secrets” by Shirlee McCoy
When new evidence surfaces that Harper Shelby’s niece is possibly alive, Harper doesn’t expect it to endanger her life. For her protection she must put her life into the hands of Logan Fitzgerald, the man who unknowingly led a killer to her doorstep. Will they find the niece and have a happy reunion, or will this be a Merry Christmas for the bad guys?
“The Immortal Nicholas” by Glenn Beck
Beck realized that somewhere along the way his four children had become more focused on Santa than on the meaning of Christmas. So he decided the best place to start was by turning Santa back to the true meaning. This book is the incredible story he went on to tell them that Christmas Eve.