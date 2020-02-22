WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
This fictional book on CD tells the story of Anna Fox, a wine drinking agoraphobic women who spends her days spying on her neighbors. Then the Russells move in to the house across the street. They seem like the perfect family until one night Anna sees something she shouldn’t and after that nothing is what it seems.
“Golden in Death” by J.D. Robb
This fictional book on CD is number 50 in the “In Death” series and continues the investigations of homicide detective Eve Dallas. This time she is tracking a madman who is sending golden eggs filled with a deadly toxin to unsuspecting victims.
“The Museum of Desire” by Jonathan Kellerman
This fictional book on CD is the next is the Alex Delaware series. Four people have been murdered and left displayed bizarrely in a limousine. Psychologist Alex Delaware and detective Milo Sturgis must find the killer before he strikes again.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Zed: A Novel” by Joanna Kavenna
Zed asks profound questions about who we are, what we owe to one another and what makes us human. From the winner of the Orange Award for New Writing comes a satirical novel about life under a global media and tech corporation that knows exactly what we think, what we want and what we do — before we do.
“Oligarchy” by Scarlett Thomas
Scarlett Thomas captures the lives of privileged teenage girls at a boarding school in the British countryside. A darkly comic take on power, privilege and the pressure to be thin. A mystery unfolds with a haunting painting and the disappearance of a classmate and the protagonist Trish must try to stay alive and sane while uncovering the darker secrets of her new school.
“The Vanished Birds” by Simon Jimenez
A child lands in the care of a solitary woman, changing both of their lives forever, in this debut of connection across space and time. A thought provoking work of science fiction about the choices that define our lives. When the past hungers for the boy, and it catches up, it threatens to tear this makeshift family apart.