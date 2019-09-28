WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“All the Lovely Bad Ones” by Mary Downing Hahn
Sept. 28 is “National Ghost Hunting Day” so why not celebrate with this e-book that tells the tale of two children living in their Grandmother’s Inn who decide to play a few “ghostly” pranks on the other guests only to discover they’ve inadvertently awakened the real ghosts, who are not happy.
“Coast to Coast Ghosts” by Leslie Rule
This e-book features dozens of spine tingling, real-life ghost stories of hauntings across America and includes approximately 50 black-and-white photographs taken by the author that appear to have actual apparitions.
“The Other Child” by Joanne Flu
When Karen and Mike and their 9-year-old daughter, Leslie, purchase an old rambling Victorian home, they ignore the rumors about the evil inside. But when a child’s whisper starts leading Leslie out into the garden, they all need to be afraid because the other child has come out to play.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions” by Anna Llenas
The Color Monster is feeling all mixed up, and asks the reader if they can help him understand his emotions. Through this process of sorting and identifying each color with an emotion, it helps children identify their own emotions and feel more in control.
“The Important Thing About Margaret Wise Brown” by Mac Barnett and Sarah Jacoby
A biography of one of the greatest children’s book creators who ever lived, Margaret Wise Brown, author of “Goodnight Moon,” “The Runaway Bunny” and “The Little Fur Family.” An essential reading for children’s book lovers of every age.
“With Fire On High” by Elizabeth Acedvedo
Ever since she got pregnant freshman year, Emoni Santiago’s life has been about making tough decisions, doing what has to be done for her daughter and her abuela. The one place she can let all that go is in the kitchen. There, she lets her hands tell her what to cook, listening to her intuition and adding a little something magical every time, turning her food into art. A dazzling story of a girl with talent, pride and a drive to create that keeps her fire burning bright.