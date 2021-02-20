WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Ascent of George Washington” by John Ferling
Even compared to his fellow founding fathers, George Washington stands tall. Our first president has long been considered a stoic hero and in this e-audiobook Ferling shows us a leader who was not only above politics but a canny infighter, master of persuasion and one of America’s most adroit politicians.
“The Virginia Dynasty” by Lynne Cheney
This e-book is a vivid account of leadership focusing on the first four Virginia presidents – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe. Focusing on the intersecting roles these men played as warriors, intellectuals and statesmen.
“American Ulysses” by Ronald C. White
In his time, Ulysses S. Grant was routinely grouped with George Washington and Abraham Lincoln but in the 20th century he fell out of favor. In this e-book after seven years of intense research, author Ronald C. White argues why Grant needs to be returned to his proper place in history.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“The Bear Went Over the Mountain” by Jane Cabrera
The classic rhyme is given new life in this sweet picture book about a poor bear who is looking for his friends. Will he ever get to the other side of the mountain and join the party? Find out with your child as you sing along.
“Porcupine Cupid” by Jason June, illustrated by Lori Richmond
Valentine’s Day might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t read a lovable book with your kiddo. Check out this book and discover why pesty old porcupine keeps poking his friends with his quills. Is he being a bully, or is he playing cupid?
“Super Mario: Manga Mania” story and art by Yukio Sawada, translation by Caleb Cook
The world of Mario and Manga come together in this hilarious compilation comic. Newly translated into English and bundled for the U.S. market, children are sure to enjoy the antics of Mario and his video game pals in a new format.