WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“April Evil” by John D. MacDonald
It’s springtime in Florida. The vacation season is over and now that the heat has driven all the tourists away, the residents of Flamingo can sit back, relax and enjoy the peace and quiet the off season always ensures. But then at 11:30 a.m. a man and a woman drive into town. The evil days are about to begin.
“April Lady” by Georgette Heyer
When newlywed Lady Nell Cardoss begins her days with fashion and frivolity, her husband begins to wonder if maybe she did marry him not for love but for his money as his family suggests. And now, owing a shocking amount of money, Nell doesn’t dare tell him she married him for love.
“April Fool Dead” by Carolyn Hart
When mischief turns deadly, bookstore owner Annie Darling and her husband, Max, must once again close the book on an April fool prankster and possible killer in this whodunit from “The Death on Demand” series.
LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT
“If I Had Your Face” by Frances Cha
The stories of five women, two sets of roommates and a woman a few floors below are woven together. In her award-winning book, Cha explores the disturbing and unrealistic beauty standards Korean women face, with the obsession of extreme plastic surgery to alter their features.
“We Could Be Heroes” by Mike Chen
In this sci-fi adventure, archrivals wake up one morning with memory loss and superpowers. Jamie, formerly supervillain Mind Robber, uses his ability to read and erase other people’s memories for mundane evil, like robbing banks and stealing coffee. Zoe, formerly Throwing Star, uses her super speed to deliver food and for occasional vigilante justice.
“Make Up Break Up” by Lily Menon
In this enemies-to-lovers romance, Annika Dev has created Make Up, an app dubbed the “Google Translate for failing relationships” and her new neighbor, Hudson Craft is the developer of the app Break Up, called the “Uber for break-ups.” Will these seeming polar opposites find common ground?