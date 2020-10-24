LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Dark Archives: A Librarian’s Investigation Into the Science and History of Books Bound in Human Skin” by Megan Rosenbloom
Just in time for this spooky season, what could be more ghoulish than an exploration of books bound in human skin? Researched and written by a librarian with humor and fascination in the macabre, this nonfiction work takes a closer look at these morbid tomes that grace the shelves of many famous museums and libraries.
“Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam
This chilling psychological thriller lulls the reader into a false sense of security before leaving them unsettled. A white Brooklynite family of four, Amanda, Clay and their two teenage children, leave the city to stay in a lovely rental home on quiet Long Island. When the older couple who own the house, Ruth and G.H. (who Amanda and Clay are surprised to discover are Black) return unexpectedly in the middle of the night with news of a blackout, both parties are uncertain if they can trust one another.
“Plain Bad Heroines” by Emily M. Danforth
An LGBTQIA+ gothic horror, this novel is a story within a story. In 1902, the Brookhants School for Girls closed its doors after the bodies of several students were discovered in an apple orchard on the property. More than a hundred years later, the school is open again for the seemingly cursed filming of a horror movie based on a bestselling book about the tragedy.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
“Birdbox” by Josh Malerman
Something is out there. Something so terrifying it must never be seen. One glimpse and a person is driven to deadly violence. No one knows what it is or where it came from but five years after it began, only a handful of scattered survivors remain. Including Maloree and her two children who are traveling through the woods blindfolded in an attempt to escape whatever it is that is following right behind them.
“Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman
For more than 200 years the Owens women have been blamed for everything that has gone wrong in their Massachusetts town. Gillian and Sally, along with their two aunts, have endured the same fate and long to escape. One will do so by marrying, the other by running away. But the bonds they share will bring them back — almost as if by magic.
“The Troop” by Nick Cutter
Once a year, Scoutmaster Tim Riggs leads a troop of boys into the wilderness for a weekend camping trip. But this year an unexpected intruder stumbles upon their campsite — shockingly thin, disturbingly pale and voraciously hungry — the campers are exposed to something far more frightening than ghost story around a campfire, the human carrier of a bioengineered nightmare. There is no escape from the elements, the infected or one other.