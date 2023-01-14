WHITMAN COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“How to Survive in the Wild” by Sam Martin
Be prepared physically and mentally for anything that may happen while you’re enjoying the great outdoors. This Earth-friendly guide covers helpful equipment and tools and provides tips for finding food and water sources and building shelter. It covers fire safety, first aid, and getting around with and without maps. Practical, field-tested advice with clear, easy-to-follow instructions, charts and guides.
“Cold Times” by Anita Bailey
A guidebook to surviving what the author calls the coming mini ice age, covering best practices for shelter, food, farming and protection. Wide ranging and comprehensive, the book is drawn from the author’s five decades of experience and education.
“The Meateater Guide to Wilderness Skills and Survival” by Steven Rinella
Among other skills, readers will learn about old-school navigation and essential satellite tools, how to build a basic first-aid kit and apply tourniquets, and how to effectively purify water using everything from ancient methods to cutting-edge technologies.
LATAH COUNTYLIBRARY DISTRICT
“P.S. — We Made This: Super Fun Crafts That Grow Smarter + Happier Kids!” by Erica Domesek; illustrated by Steph Stilwell
Social media star and founder of the organization “P.S. — I Made This,” Domesek’s latest book is aimed at the whole family. This creative guide is full of fun projects and craft ideas designed to help kids with their motor skills, self-confidence, and development.
“The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest” by Aric A. Prather
In this book, sleep scientist Dr. Aric Prather offers a prescription for how to get out of your own way and finally give your body a good night’s rest. His recommendations span seven days with each day representing its own simple, yet effective exercise.
“So When Are You Having Kids? The Definitive Guide for Those Who Aren’t Sure If, When, or How They Want to Become Parents” by Jordan Davidson
Davidson tackles the common question of “when are you having kids?” and a lot more in this inclusive guide for everyone who is questioning if parenthood is right for them and those looking to make an informed decision. Some topics that Davidson explores are what makes a good parent, facts about adoption and infertility and the financial aspect of parenthood.
“Don’t Look Back” by Achut Deng and Keely Hutton
This nonfiction memoir tells the story of Achut Deng, who at the age of 6 found herself without a family after a deadly attack in South Sudan. Achut managed to live on her own in refugee camps for 10 years before she was given a chance to start a new life in the United States. Available in print.
“Better Than We Found It: Conversations to Help Save the World” by Fredrick Joseph
Written by a seasoned activist, this young adult nonfiction book serves as an indispensable guide to social and political progressivism for young people and anyone wanting to get more involved. The challenges facing the current generation of young people can seem impossible to overcome. From climate change to the widening wealth gap, many are unsure where to even start. But change, even revolution, is possible. Featuring more than two dozen interviews with prominent activists, authors, actors and politicians, this is the essential resource for those who want to make the world better than we found it. Available in print.
“Lark & Kasim Start a Revolution” by Kacen Callender
Start your year with this young adult novel about speaking your own truth and discovering how self-love can be the most revolutionary act of all. It all starts with a simple lie to protect a friend’s privacy, but soon Lark discovers that lies, even ones told with the best intentions, can take on a life of their own. Can Lark learn to embrace their right to their messy emotions and learn how to be in love? Available in print.