“How to Survive in the Wild” by Sam Martin

Be prepared physically and mentally for anything that may happen while you’re enjoying the great outdoors. This Earth-friendly guide covers helpful equipment and tools and provides tips for finding food and water sources and building shelter. It covers fire safety, first aid, and getting around with and without maps. Practical, field-tested advice with clear, easy-to-follow instructions, charts and guides.

