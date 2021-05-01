LATAH COUNTY LIBRARY
“Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner
In this memoir, the indie musician known as Japanese Breakfast writes about the grief of losing her mother and her experience growing up in Eugene, Ore., as the only Asian American in her school.
“Broken Horses: A Memoir” by Brandi Carlile
In her memoir, six-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer Brandi Carlile shares her experience growing up outside of Seattle in a constant state of change and constantly on the move. Carlile opens up about being rejected by her church for being an openly gay teen, and being embraced by her fellow misfits while she found her way in music and motherhood.
“How Y’All Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived” by Leslie Jordan
Entertainer Leslie Jordan reached Instagram fame during the pandemic with the hilarious and poignant videos he posted while in quarantine. In his memoir, Jordan does what he does best, touch hearts and create laughs by regaling the reader with story after story.
WHITMAN COUNTY LIBRARY
In honor of May 4th, Intergalactic Star Wars Day:
“Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
Klara, an artificial friend, is designed to be a playmate for real children. She waits in a shop, hopeful a customer will choose her, but when the possibility emerges, will she change her circumstances forever? In this luminous tale, Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro looks at our rapidly changing modern world through the eyes of an unforgettable narrator to explore the fundamental question: “What does it mean to love?”
“Light of the Jedi: Star Wars: The High Republic” by Charles Soule
With the Jedi at the height of their power, the free citizens of the galaxy are confident in their ability to weather any storm. But even the brightest light can cast a shadow, and some storms defy any preparation.
“The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
Between life and death there is a library with shelves that go on forever. Every book provides a chance to try another life you could have lived, to see how things would be if you made other choices. Would you have done anything different, if you had the chance to undo your regrets?
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“One Drop” by Dr. Yaba Blay
“One Drop” explores the extent to which historical definitions of race continue to shape contemporary racial identities and lived experiences of racial difference. What exactly is Blackness and what does it mean to be Black? Who determines who is Black and who is not and who cares? Sixty people representing 25 countries contributed candid narratives alongside photos that provide a living testimony to the diversity of Blackness.
“Minor Feelings” by Cathy Park Hong
Poet and essayist Hong explores the subject of the Asian-American condition, blending memoir, cultural criticism and history. Tying these essays together is Hong’s theory of “minor feelings.” As the daughter of Korean immigrants, Hong grew up steeped in shame, suspicion and melancholy. She would later understand that these “minor feelings” occur when American optimism contradicts your own reality.
“Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man” by Emmanuel Acho
“You cannot fix a problem you do not know you have.” So begins the dialogue, first initiated in Acho’s YouTube video series where he sits down and has some uncomfortable conversations. In this book, Acho expands on and creates an essential guide to the truths Americans need to know to address the systemic racism that has recently electrified protests in all 50 states. The fix, Acho shows, is in having these conversations.