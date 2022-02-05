WHITMAN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY
“The Star Maker” by Lawrence Yep
If only Artie had kept his mouth shut. But his mean cousin, Petey, was putting him down, so Artie started bragging. Now he has to come up with enough money to buy firecrackers for all his cousins by the Lunar New Year. Luckily, there’s one person he can count on … Uncle Chester. Newbery Honor Book author Laurence Yep celebrates family and Chinese New Year traditions in this story of a boy and his uncle who discover that age doesn’t matter when it comes to helping out a friend.
“Goldy Luck and the Three Pandas” by Natasha Yim
In this Chinese American retelling of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” a careless Goldy Luck wreaks havoc on the home of a family of panda bears. She eats up the littlest panda’s rice porridge, breaks his rocking chair, and rumples all the blankets on his futon. When Goldy takes responsibility for her actions, she makes a new friend (and a whole plate of turnip cakes) just in time for Chinese New Year.
“Mooncakes and Milk Bread” by Kristina Cho
Food blogger Kristina Cho (eatchofood.com) introduces readers to Chinese bakery cooking with fresh, uncomplicated interpretations of classic recipes for the modern baker. Inside you’ll find sweet and savory baked buns, steamed buns, Chinese breads, unique cookies, whimsical cakes, juicy dumplings, Chinese breakfast dishes, and drinks. Recipes for steamed BBQ pork buns, pineapple buns with a thick slice of butter, silky smooth milk tea, and chocolate Swiss rolls all make an appearance — because a book about Chinese bakeries wouldn’t be complete without them.
NEILL PUBLIC LIBRARY
“Unearthing the Secret Garden” by Marta McDowell
A literary horticulture guide to the gardens in books we have loved and the connection between plants, authors and the guiding role they play in the storyline. Using Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic, “The Secret Garden,” as the framework, Marta McDowell plants seeds of further thinking and curiosity about the gardens in literature including authors like Beatrix Potter, Emily Dickinson and Laura Ingalls Wilder. A reading gift for those who appreciate the “story behind the story.” Available in print.
“Camas Prairie Railroad” by Robert Perret & Amy Thompson
A new addition to the Arcadia Publishing’s Images of Rail series. You may recognize this publisher from their other series that showcase and connect us with place and region-specific history. They also have a book on Moscow and Pullman from their Images of America series. The Camas Prairie Railroad was a 300-mile long section of railroad that transported wheat and lumber to the greater system of rails reaching all the way across the entire United States and was a joint project between the Union Pacific and Northern Pacific Railroads. While this entire historical section of railway is no longer in use, it leaves behind a historical museum of artifacts that are peeks into the past. Available in print.
“Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance” by Jessamyn Stanley
People find their way to the yoga mat for many reasons, each taking a different path whether spiritually, physically, culturally or because of a particular style or teacher. Yoga is not limited to the limber, fit and flexible but also for those seeking connection, deep meditation, strengthening, healing and mindfulness. Jessamyn’s book is a deeply honest memoir and also a guide to practice in new ways and for creating space for intersectional yoga that is accessible to all bodies while also addressing issues like racism, cultural appropriation, materialism and a tool for self-love. Yoga is so much more than a sun salutation or downward dog, but about what can be learned on the mat that applies to life. Available in print and ebook.